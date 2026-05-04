LakeFusion Raises $7.5M Seed Financing to Redefine Master Data Management (MDM) Natively on Databricks



Photo courtesy of Lake Fusion



AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakeFusion , a Databricks-native Master Data Management (MDM) platform, has closed a $7.5 million Seed round led by Silverton Partners, with participation from existing investor Carbide Ventures, to accelerate its product growth and expand its enterprise sales reach.

LakeFusion announced the Seed round to grow its engineering and go-to-market teams as enterprise demand for AI-ready data foundations continues to rise across sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing.

Despite heavy investment in AI and modern data platforms, most enterprises continue to struggle with fragmented master data spread across CRM, ERP, and operational systems. The result is duplicate records, broken data hierarchies, and unreliable outputs that slow down both reporting and AI model performance. LakeFusion addresses this directly by delivering AI-powered MDM within the Databricks platform, eliminating the need for data movement or third-party MDM infrastructure.

The platform performs large-scale entity resolution and deduplication using AI-driven, context-aware identification. Organizations can create and maintain golden records directly within the lakehouse, apply governance and survivorship rules, and synchronize master data across systems in real time, all without extracting data from their existing environment.

"Enterprises don't have a data volume problem. They have a data trust problem," said Vikas Punna, CEO and Founder of LakeFusion. "We built LakeFusion to operate natively within Databricks so organizations can unify and govern their data without moving it. This funding allows us to accelerate that vision and help more companies build AI-ready data foundations."

Silverton Partners, the Austin-based venture firm managing over $840 million in assets across seven funds, led the round. Mike Dodd, General Partner at Silverton Partners, noted that, “As enterprise AI moves into production, the bottleneck is no longer model capability - it’s data fidelity. LakeFusion is redefining a decades-old category by turning fragmented, inconsistent data into a single source of truth for AI, built directly where enterprise data already lives and delivered in weeks, not months.”

Carbide Ventures, the Palo Alto-based early-stage venture firm focused on enterprise and B2B software, also participated in the round. “Most companies want to leverage AI, but their data is scattered across silos. LakeFusion provides the essential layer that allows companies to make their data ready for AI”, the General Partner at Carbide Ventures, Pankaj Tibrewal, added.



LakeFusion is an official Databricks ISV Partner and is listed on the Azure and AWS Marketplaces.

About LakeFusion

LakeFusion is a Databricks-native, AI-powered Master Data Management platform that enables organizations to unify, govern, and operationalize master data directly within the Databricks lakehouse. Learn more at lakefusion.ai .

Contact Details

Spokesperson/Contact Name: Samantha Dom

Name of Company/Organization: LakeFusion, Inc.

Email Address: sdom@lakefusion.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78680f0e-2aae-4cb5-8bf0-8e3d8bb6b896