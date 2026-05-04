Surge Protection Devices Market Size to Grow USD 6.09 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Protection Devices Market Size & Growth Insights:

As per the SNS Insider Research, “The Surge Protection Devices Market Size was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2026-2035.”

Rising global adoption of sensitive electronics to augment market expansion globally

The growing number of delicate electronic devices that are vulnerable to temporary overvoltage damage and the financial consequences of this vulnerability are the main causes of the rise in the use of surge protection devices. Modern electronics use semiconductor fabrication to create components that run at voltages and have transistor sizes so small that they can be harmed or destroyed by spikes of only a few volts over working voltage. The electronic content of buildings, automobiles, industrial machinery, and consumer goods is growing at an accelerated rate as a result of digitalization and IoT-connected devices. As a result, goods that require security are becoming more valuable economically.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Dehn SE + Co KG

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Littelfuse, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand S.A.

Citel-2CP SA

Belkin International, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

SALTEK s.r.o.

Havells India Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Raycap Inc.

Surge Protection Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.37% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Hard Wired Surge Protection Devices, Plug In Surge Protection Devices, Line Cord Surge Protectors, Power Control Devices)

• By Power Range (Below 100 Ka, 100 Ka To 500 Ka, 500 Ka To 1000 Ka, Above 1000 Ka)

• By Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4)

• By End Use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

the HardWired Surge Protection Devices segment, with a market share of approximately 65% in 2025 due to the fact that these devices are usually integrated at the first layer of protection in buildings, industrial plants, and other infrastructures. The Plug-In Surge Protection Devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.71% until 2035, due to rapid development in connected consumer electronics, smart home products, home office applications, and small commercial applications globally.

By Standard

Type 2 SPDs dominated the standard share in 2025 due to the fact that type II SPDs were the most common surge protection category required by the market for low voltage electrical installations. The Type 1 SPD segment is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of CAGR, at roughly 7.84% till 2035, due to direct lightning protection awareness and rising number of 5G towers deployments, renewable energy systems setup and construction in lightning-prone areas of Asia Pacific including, the Americas and Africa.

By End-Use

The Industrial end-use segment held the largest share of 43% in 2025 due to protecting high-value manufacturing equipment, industrial process control systems, motor drives, programmable logic controllers, and instrumentation from power quality disturbances. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 8.13% during the forecast timeframe, owing to the growing investment in commercial building automation, IT infrastructure, point-of-sale systems, security and access control networks, telecom equipment, and HVAC control systems, which require efficient surge protection.

Regional Insights:

North America was projected to hold 39% of the global market for surge protection devices in 2025 due to the United States' dominance in the industrial and commercial SPD segments, the country's progressive mandatory building code requirements, and the region's highest density of data centers and critical digital infrastructure that require premium surge protection.

Due to rapid urbanization, significant investments in large-scale power infrastructure, increasing automation of manufacturing processes, and growing deployment of 5G networks throughout China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the highest CAGR in the Surge Protection Devices Market during the forecast period, at roughly 8.10% until 2035.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Schneider Electric launched its PrismaSeT Active smart distribution board solution with integrated Type 2 SPD modules featuring IoT connectivity and real-time surge event monitoring through the EcoStruxure platform, enabling facility managers to track surge activity and schedule predictive SPD replacement before end-of-life failure.

2025: Phoenix Contact expanded its TERMITRAB complete surge protection range for industrial signal and data line applications, adding new high-speed versions optimized for 5G infrastructure signal protection and industrial Ethernet applications in hazardous area environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Surge Protection Devices Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT ARCHITECTURE & CONFIGURATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand different SPD types, system configurations, phase compatibility, and integration within electrical panels and smart systems.

– helps you understand different SPD types, system configurations, phase compatibility, and integration within electrical panels and smart systems. ELECTRICAL PERFORMANCE & PROTECTION METRICS – helps you evaluate surge current ratings, clamping voltage, response time, and overall protection efficiency during surge events.

– helps you evaluate surge current ratings, clamping voltage, response time, and overall protection efficiency during surge events. COMPONENT TECHNOLOGY & MATERIAL ADVANCEMENTS – helps you analyze performance of MOVs, GDTs, TVS diodes, and hybrid protection technologies along with material innovations.

– helps you analyze performance of MOVs, GDTs, TVS diodes, and hybrid protection technologies along with material innovations. SYSTEM RELIABILITY & LIFESPAN ANALYSIS – helps you assess component durability, degradation rates, and performance under repeated surge exposure.

– helps you assess component durability, degradation rates, and performance under repeated surge exposure. SAFETY & PROTECTION MECHANISM INSIGHTS – helps you identify the effectiveness of thermal disconnects, safety fuses, and overvoltage protection features in ensuring system safety.

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