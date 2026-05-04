Unbounded Vision: Dreame Window Cleaning Robot Debuts in North America, Redefining Vertical Cleaning with Precision Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the global hub of technology and innovation spanning San Francisco and Silicon Valley, Dreame Window Cleaning made its official debut at the “DREAME NEXT” Silicon Valley launch event. This marks not only Dreame Window Cleaning’s first entry into the North American market as an independent business, but also a key milestone in the expansion of its smart cleaning portfolio into the Americas. With the new P1 Series, C2 Series, and C1 Nano E showcased on site, Dreame Window Cleaning presented North American households with its deep technological expertise and refined industrial design in vertical surface cleaning, underscoring its vision of using technology to deliver brighter, clearer windows and a higher-quality everyday living experience.

At the core of Dreame Window Cleaning’s product philosophy is a commitment to excellence in every detail, even in areas that often go unseen. Featured in the P1 Series and C2 Series, CornerClean™ Edge-Detection Cleaning Technology addresses one of the industry’s long-standing challenges: missed edges and corners. With an 11.3 mm flexible flocked brush design, the corner cleaning brush glides precisely along window frame edges like a fingertip, achieving up to 98% cleaning coverage.

As Dreame Window Cleaning’s high-end flagship series making its North American debut, the P1 Series drew strong interest from media and attendees. Beyond its impressive smart capabilities, the P1 Series introduces three key technological innovations, demonstrating Dreame Window Cleaning’s exceptional strength in product innovation.

First is the Pressurized Heat Pump Technology. The P1 Series sprays hot water in real time during cleaning. Compared with room-temperature water, hot water more effectively softens and dissolves stubborn stains such as rain marks, grease, and built-up dust, significantly improving cleaning efficiency and results.

Second is the Eight-Pulse Spraying Technology. With eight high-pressure nozzles, the P1 Series delivers a fine mist that evenly covers 100% of the glass surface and forms a stable water film. This reduces streaks from dry wiping while improving the cloth’s dust-holding capacity and overall cleaning coverage.

Third, the P1 Station features the industry’s first intelligent lifting squeegee arm. While high-volume wet wiping removes stubborn stains effectively, excess water can leave marks as it dries. To address this, the P1 Series uses a dual-direction intelligent lifting squeegee arm system. Together with CornerClean™ Edge-Detection Cleaning Technology, it automatically adjusts near window frames to improve edge and corner cleaning, creating a complete cleaning process that removes stains, wipes away water, and covers edges more thoroughly.

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Dreame Window Cleaning’s relentless focus on cleaning efficiency aligns closely with the growth drivers of North America’s vertical surface cleaning market. According to research by Fortune Business Insights and Market Journal, continued expansion in residential and commercial real estate, along with rising expectations for higher-quality living environments, is fueling strong growth in the North American cleaning services market. The North American exterior window cleaning market is projected to grow from $4.12 billion in 2024 to $6.57 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate expected to remain between 4% and 6% over the next five years. As labor costs for third-party cleaning services continue to rise, efficient, intelligent automated solutions are becoming an increasingly essential choice for North American consumers.

Anchored in Silicon Valley, a global hub of innovation, Dreame Window Cleaning is advancing its global expansion and rapidly building its smart cleaning ecosystem in North America. Its Silicon Valley debut is more than a technology showcase; it marks the starting point for next-generation standards. Through collaboration with leading partners, Dreame Window Cleaning is moving smart cleaning beyond product upgrades and toward a redefined category experience.

Looking ahead to the next decade, Dreame Window Cleaning will continue to drive the industry forward through original technology, setting new standards for next-generation cleaning solutions and user experience. In this fast-evolving sector, Dreame Window Cleaning is redefining human-machine interaction in vertical surface cleaning and opening new possibilities for intelligent living worldwide.