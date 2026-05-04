Copenhagen, 4 May 2026

Trifork Group AG



Press Release

New CCO to lead Trifork’s Fintech expansion in AI-driven landscape

Trifork appoints Bjørn Büchmann-Slorup as Chief Commercial Officer of its Fintech division, reinforcing the company’s strategic focus on driving growth and delivering cutting-edge products and solutions to the financial sector.

Bjørn Büchmann-Slorup joins Trifork with extensive experience in digital transformation and financial services from Danske Bank, and most recently from Valcon, bringing a strong track record of driving growth, innovation, and customer impact. In his new role, he will be responsible for accelerating Trifork’s fintech business, strengthening customer relationships, and expanding the company’s market presence.

“What excites me most about joining Trifork is the opportunity to help both existing and new customers improve their businesses through the excellent products and solutions Trifork has to offer,” said Bjørn Büchmann-Slorup.

As CCO for Fintech, Bjørn Büchmann-Slorup’s mission is to drive profitable growth while enabling the organizational changes needed to support it, and to bring modern technology and AI solutions to customers so they can realize their business potential.

Commenting on the changes shaping the financial sector, Bjørn Büchmann-Slorup said:

“The financial sector is experiencing many significant changes simultaneously. The speed of AI development is set to fundamentally change how businesses are run, while the increasing regulatory agenda means companies need to ensure they have a future-proof operating model in place. This puts new demands on data and technology strategies, which will be key to staying competitive, and increases the need for new talent and capabilities.

What excites me about joining Trifork is the opportunity to help both existing and new customers improve their businesses through the company’s strong portfolio of products and solutions. Trifork is already at the forefront of applying AI in a meaningful way and does so with a clear focus on digital sovereignty - something that is becoming increasingly important for financial institutions operating in a European context.”

CEO of Trifork Group, Jørn Larsen, adds:

“Over more than 15 years, Trifork has consistently delivered innovative products and solutions to the fintech industry, helping financial institutions navigate complexity and stay ahead of technological change. With Bjørn Büchmann-Slorup joining us, we are strengthening our commercial leadership at a time when our customers are facing increasing demands for transformation. Bjørn’s domain expertise and experience in driving growth and leading data-driven change will be key to continuing to expand our impact in the fintech space.”



About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.



Trifork x Fintech

The company works with banks, payment providers, insurance companies, and pension providers across Scandinavia, Switzerland and the UK

Holds a stake in the successful Danish startup &Money, which developed solutions such as Young Money and Meeting Assistant (AI)

Holds stakes in the international technology scaleups Axoniq and Promon, whose products enable AI readiness, data compliance, and security in financial institutions worldwide

Originally conceived and developed MobilePay for Danske Bank



Read about Trifork’s Fintech offering and customer cases here: https://trifork.com/financial-services/





For further information, please contact:

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO

mki@trifork.com

+45 31 53 65 79





This is a press release issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder), or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.

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