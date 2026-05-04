Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation into Potential WARN Act Class Action on Behalf of Former Spirit Airlines Employees

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating potential claims for violations of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (the “WARN Act”) arising from Spirit Airlines’ abrupt cessation of operations and related mass layoffs. Spirit Airlines announced it was shutting down operations “with immediate effect,” canceling all flights and initiating an “orderly wind-down,” a move impacting thousands of scheduled flights and nearly as many employees. Reports indicate that approximately 17,000 Spirit employees are now out of work following the shutdown.

What Happened?

On or about May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines canceled all flights and informed the public that customer service was no longer available, directing customers to online portals for refund information as it began winding down operations. In the immediate aftermath, airports reported empty Spirit check-in counters and stranded travelers without on-site assistance.

Impact on Employees

Unions representing Spirit’s pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, and other employees called on leadership and the government to ensure workers receive the compensation and benefits they are owed.

Your Rights Under the WARN Act

The WARN Act protects workers and their families by requiring covered employers to provide 60 days’ advance written notice of certain plant closings and mass layoffs. When employers fail to provide the required notice, the WARN Act authorizes affected employees to seek monetary relief, including back pay and certain benefits, for up to 60 days.

Potential Legal Claims

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating whether Spirit Airlines failed to provide the advance written notice required by the WARN Act prior to implementing mass layoffs and ceasing operations. This investigation focuses on former employees nationwide, including but not limited to flight crews, ground operations, customer service, and corporate staff.

What Former Spirit Employees Should Do Now

Preserve documentation: Offer letters, pay stubs, benefits information, and any communications from Spirit regarding separation or the shutdown.

Record dates: Your last day worked, any notice received, and when you learned of the shutdown.

Contact our firm: If you were employed by Spirit Airlines and lost your job due to the shutdown, you may have claims under the WARN Act.





About the Investigation and How to Join

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is evaluating a potential class action to vindicate the rights of former Spirit employees affected by the sudden closure. If you wish to discuss your rights or join the investigation, please contact us using the information below or submit an inquiry HERE.

Firm Contact

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving employee rights, including WARN Act claims, as well as securities and investment fraud, antitrust, ERISA, wage and hour, consumer protection, and defective products.

Attorney Advertising

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified. You are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice, or you may choose to take no action at this time. Results may vary depending on the facts of each case.