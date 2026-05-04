Crypto News: New Crypto Pepeto Presale Crosses $9.79 Million While BNB Price Prediction Gains Strength

Dubai, UAE, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just crossed $9.78 million raised, and the speed at which that number climbs tells you something is forming here that does not appear in crypto often. Daily wallet entries keep setting records, the community grows faster than projects spending ten times more on marketing, and the profiles behind the largest buys match the same addresses that built early positions in BNB and SHIB before anyone noticed. A former Binance developer and the Pepe cofounder are behind the exchange, the CoinMarketCap page went live without a public announcement, and every signal that came before the biggest listing runs since 2021 is showing up right now.

The timing connects directly to the BNB outlook reaching toward $12,000 after Teucrium launched the XBNB 2x leveraged ETF on NYSE Arca on April 28, making it the first US-listed fund tied to BNB. Pepeto runs on the same exchange token model that created millionaires out of early BNB buyers, and this crypto news breakdown shows how.

Inside the New Crypto Pepeto Presale as the Path to $12,000 BNB Takes Shape

The presale pulling the most attention across crypto news today is Pepeto, now listed on CoinMarketCap and built on the same exchange token structure that took BNB from its July 2017 ICO to a top four position globally. But this time the token also brings community fire that BNB never carried, and the live products explain why $9.78 million already flowed in.

The former Binance developer behind the project built PepetoSwap to clear all fees on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, while a bridge moves tokens across chains at zero gas and an AI tool checks every contract before any wallet touches it. Every trade runs through the native token, creating the same buy pressure that moved BNB from its ICO price to an all-time high above $1,900. Crypto news coverage is growing fast because Pepeto puts real trading tools inside community energy, that same reach that turned an $8,000 SHIB position in 2020 into $5.7 billion at the peak according to Yahoo Finance. And when you compare where SHIB stood before it took off, Pepeto sits in that same position, with the name spreading inside community groups faster than anything since early SHIB. Every signal that appeared before the largest community coin runs in history is showing up again right now, and with the first US-listed BNB ETF trading while the BNB price recovers, Pepeto is set to ride the next major wave.

Crypto News: Pepeto and the BNB Price Prediction Bull Case Toward $12,000

The BNB price sits at $616 per CoinGecko, holding above $600 after the Osaka/Mendel hard fork shipped in late April. The Teucrium XBNB leveraged ETF began trading on NYSE Arca April 28, and VanEck and Grayscale both have spot BNB ETF filings under review.

The BNB price prediction from Changelly puts the December 2026 target at $1,000, with a path to $1,141 by 2028. BNB hit $1,904 in September 2025 and dropped 68% from that peak, but the 2026 roadmap targeting sub-150ms finality and 20x faster processing opens a longer path past $5,000. A full bull cycle with ETF inflows, quarterly burns, and 200 million target users could stretch the BNB price prediction toward $12,000. From $616 that gives holders up to 19x, but early BNB wallets know their real gains came from entering at launch, not at an $83 billion cap.

Conclusion

The BNB outlook reaches toward $1,000 this year and past $5,000 on the longer timeline, and crypto news confirms the BNB price stands stronger than ever with the Osaka/Mendel upgrade shipped and the first US-listed leveraged ETF now trading. But the largest BNB gains went to wallets that bought before any cap existed, and no forecast at $83 billion can repeat that.

Pepeto runs on that exact model at presale pricing, the same window that made BNB holders millionaires, but carries SHIB-level community fire that BNB never had, and that combination has never appeared before. Early ETH wallets turned small entries into multi-million dollar positions, and early BNB wallets did the same. Those entries came once, and everyone who missed them spent every cycle wishing they had not.

The crypto news this cycle shows many missed SHIB and BNB because they waited one week too long. Pepeto sits at that same entry point today, and getting in before the listing could end up being the strongest financial decision any holder makes in 2026. Missing it could become the kind of regret that stays, the same feeling every person who knew about SHIB and BNB early and watched them take off without acting carries today.

Get Into the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Window Closes

FAQs

Can the BNB price reach $12,000?

Changelly targets $1,000 by December 2026, and the 2026 roadmap targeting sub-150ms finality with VanEck and Grayscale spot ETF filings under review could push the BNB price well beyond that in a full bull cycle.

What is Pepeto and what makes it different?

Pepeto is a fee-free trading platform that combines a token bridge and AI contract scanner at $0.0000001868 with 176% APY. The presale raised $9.78 million with a SolidProof audit and a Binance listing expected.



