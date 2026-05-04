PRESS RELEASE

May 4th 2026

RENAULT GROUP RENEWS ITS EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR





With the fifth edition of its employee share ownership plan, Renault Group Shareplan , Renault Group reaffirms its ambition to build an inclusive and participatory corporate model. As of December 31, 2025, employees held 6.12% of the Company’s share capital.

In 2026, the Group will enable eligible employees in 24 countries 1 to acquire Renault SA shares under attractive conditions.

The reference share price for this transaction has been set at 30.78 euros. Thanks to a 30% discount, employees will be able to subscribe at a preferential price of 21.55 euros and will also benefit from a company contribution2 of two free shares for the first share purchased.

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 4, 2026 – For the fifth consecutive year, Renault Group is renewing its employee share ownership scheme. This new edition reflects the Group’s commitment to strengthening value sharing and sustainably associating all employees with its performance and the execution of its long-term strategy.

To date, more than 90% of employees are shareholders of Renault S.A., representing 6.12% of the share capital as of December 31, 2025. The Group’s ambition is to increase employee share ownership to up to 10% of its share capital over the long term.

A global value-sharing scheme

Nearly 100,000 eligible employees across 24 countries will be able to subscribe to this employee share ownership plan, which follows on from similar initiatives carried out by the Company since 2022. By placing employees at the heart of this approach, the Group reaffirms both its social commitment and its belief that employees are key drivers of its long-term success.

Shares at a preferential price

From May 11 to May 29, 2026, eligible employees in 24 countries will have the opportunity to acquire Renault S.A. shares at a preferential price of 21.55 euros, thanks to a 30% discount applied to the reference price (30.78 euros). This discount applies to all shares subscribed as part of the plan.

A company matching contribution will further enhance the attractiveness of the scheme: for the first share purchased, each employee will receive two free shares. As a result, for an investment of 21.55 euros, the employee will receive a total of three shares (representing a value of 92.34 euros based on the reference price), including two shares offered by Renault Group (representing a gross benefit of 70.79 euros).

In accordance with applicable regulations, each employee’s investment is capped at 25% of their estimated gross annual remuneration for 2026.

RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONS

INVESTISSEURS Florent CHAIX

+33 6 07 88 83 05

Florent.chaix@renault.com RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONS

MEDIAS Patricia MIZZI

+33 6 82 39 97 91

patricia.mizzi@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: www.renaultgroup.com/en

1 Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, The Czech Republic, Romania, The United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Turkey. The offer in Morocco remains subject to approval by the market authority.

2 The matching contribution is capped at 2 free shares.

Attachment