Global Entertainment IP Firm EntertainmentVC Rebrands as Rated Media

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rated Media, the newly rebranded IP group will widen its capabilities to accommodate a full suite of services for filmmakers and rightsholders through every phase of development, production and sales.





Originally launched in 2017 as EntertainmentVC, a leading alternative for accredited investors seeking to enter the global music and film rights markets has now expanded its mandate across music, film and media; targeting key acquisitions, implementing a more robust rights management infrastructure while continuing to offer bespoke financing solutions for investors and talent alike. Led by longtime music publisher and film producer Julian Warshaw, "RATED M" will place a full suite of products and services at its clients' disposal while continuing to embrace competitive strategies for partners looking to enhance their global presence. The group has established stakeholders in both Los Angeles and New York and will announce various commercial partnerships with third-party distributors and international sales teams located in Toronto and Nashville.

“We are uniquely positioned to maximize value for storytellers with a forward-thinking, blue-collar approach toward developing multiplatform properties," says Warshaw. “We’ve built a great foundation and are looking forward to integrating our clients and their ventures into our rapidly evolving ecosystem." He continues, “Our process benefits musicians, writers, label owners, filmmakers and entrepreneurs; setting them up for continued long-term success with reliable collaborators as part of a core offering of competitive admin and creative services."

One venture in particular, Warshaw has teamed with veteran writer/producer Dahlia Heyman on Mulholland Films; an indie filmco developing, co-financing and producing commercial, nonfiction projects and scripted narrative features. The duo is currently having success with Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, which premiered earlier this year landing "Best of Fest" at the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival followed by successful screenings at Miami Jewish Film Festival and a GRAMMY® nomination for the audiobook companion. The prodco is set to officially launch at this year's Cannes Film Festival with a full slate of films and series in various stages of development and production as well as several projects to be announced later on in Q4.

Rated Media is also exploring a more defined AI and technology mandate. In its previous iteration, the group seeded upwards of 50 product lines, media companies and marketing startups advising founders alongside the likes of Mariah Carey and Nyjah Huston as well as taking operational roles in global content distributors such as telco-backed, Pan-African media platform StarNews Mobile, where Warshaw previously served as Head of US Media and Communications.

“We’ve quickly become the ideal partner for creatives looking to extend their reach, competitively price their work and stand out effectively in today’s ever-changing media landscape. It's an exciting time, so expect to see a lot from us this year.”

About Rated Media

Rated Media is an independent media company specializing in rights management and the development, financing, production and sales of premium content for commercial audiences worldwide. Led by music publisher and film producer Julian Warshaw, the company serves musicians, filmmakers, writers and entrepreneurs seeking to broaden their global presence. For more information, visit www.ratedm.co

Media Contact:

For All Inquiries: Adam C

Email Address: press@ratedM.co

Organization / Company: Rated Media

Company website: www.RatedM.co

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