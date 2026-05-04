Civinity to acquire a Southern European lift engineering business generating approximately EUR 19 million in annual revenue

Civinity Group is carrying out another acquisition — this time beyond the Baltic States. The Group is acquiring from its Swedish owners Metus, a company engaged in the manufacture, installation and maintenance of lifts, operating in Croatia and Slovenia and implementing projects in Germany and other European countries. Last year, the company generated EUR 19 million in revenue and employed approximately 280 people.

As a first step, an acquisition agreement has been signed, with completion expected within the next few months. The final transaction value will be determined ahead of completion.

To finance this acquisition, the Group issued privately placed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 893,000, which were subscribed for by INVL Bridge Finance. The bonds were issued by supplementing the existing private bond issue, without changing its material terms.

The planned transaction is important for Civinity Group not only from a geographical perspective. In terms of scale, it is a business whose annual revenue is equivalent to approximately one-fifth of the Group’s audited revenue last year. This means it is not a symbolic addition to the portfolio, but an acquisition that could materially strengthen the Group’s engineering profile and open a new stage of expansion beyond its home markets.

“To date, many of our transactions have strengthened our positions in segments where we were already active in the Baltic States. This step is different. It gives us not only additional revenue, but also an operational engineering platform in regions where entering organically would be significantly slower and more expensive,” says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity Group.

Lift engineering appears to be a consistent next step for Civinity. The building maintenance and engineering systems group is expanding into a field where success depends not only on installation capacity, but also on high technical competence, certification, safety requirements and the ability to work with clients across different markets. In other words, this is a segment with a higher barrier to entry, where local experience and reputation are often as important as capital.

“Until now, Baltic service groups have most often grown in their home markets, neighbouring countries or through export projects. For us, acquiring a company operating in Croatia, Slovenia and other European countries represents a different expansion model — one based not on the acquisition of a single company in one country, but on a platform with experience across several markets. At the same time, it is a route for us to change the Group’s scale and profile. Whereas earlier transactions primarily strengthened our residential maintenance or related services portfolio, we are now making a more pronounced move into engineering and international diversification,” Mr Jacka emphasises.

This is also important because the market itself is currently not homogeneous. Traditional building maintenance is relatively stable, but its growth rate is naturally limited. By contrast, specialised engineering fields, particularly those requiring higher qualifications and more complex projects, offer a different level of scalability and geographic expansion potential. As a result, such an acquisition allows Civinity not only to increase revenue, but also to rebalance its business portfolio.

Additional weight is added to the transaction by the current owner of the company being acquired. Sdiptech is a listed Swedish infrastructure technology group whose shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, and the group specialises in niche technology, solutions and service companies that contribute to the development of more sustainable, efficient and safer infrastructure. At the end of 2025, Sdiptech reported sales of approximately SEK 5 billion and employed more than 2,100 people.

This shows that Civinity Group is entering a new stage of mergers and acquisitions, in which it competes not only for local Baltic businesses, but also for companies operating in other countries. This usually means a higher level of requirements for the buyer itself — in terms of financial capacity, management quality and the ability to integrate teams operating across different markets, Mr Jacka comments.

“When a group moves beyond its traditional geographic footprint, the key issue is not only completing the transaction. Equally important is how quickly different capabilities, standards and market logics can be connected into one functioning system. That is why we view this acquisition not as a one-off purchase, but as the creation of a new platform that we will continue to develop,” explains Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity.

The planned transaction also naturally complements the Group’s latest growth direction. After 2025, when Civinity’s revenue surpassed the EUR 100 million threshold, the Group is moving ever more clearly towards larger-scale transformation through acquisitions. Once completed, the transaction will become one of the clearer signals that service groups formed in the Baltic States are already beginning to act as regional consolidators in the wider European space.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com