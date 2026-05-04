Aktsiaselts Infortar unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026

Infortar will host a webinar for investors to present the results of the first quarter 2026. Please join the webinar via the following links:

4 May at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

4 May at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Estonia’s largest investment holding company, Infortar, increased its revenue by 13% in the first quarter to EUR 505 million. The company’s profit amounted to EUR 5 million, and EBITDA reached EUR 47 million. The Group’s equity amounted to EUR 1.236 billion, total assets to EUR 2.659 billion and investments to EUR 29 million. Infortar’s borrowings decreased by 7% to EUR 1.032 billion, and net debt decreased by 16% to EUR 800 million.

According to Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar, the improvement across all of the Group’s key financial indicators has been driven by organic growth in day-to-day business activity and volumes. “Over the past year, we have further reduced our already low debt burden. A strong balance sheet and solid liquidity give us a secure financial position and room to grow even in more challenging conditions,” Hanschmidt noted.

“We have built a portfolio that does not rely on any single sector or market. Energy, maritime transport, real estate and agriculture perform differently across economic cycles, and that diversification is what gives the Group stability. In a changing environment, it helps us balance risk and maintain steady cash flows,” Hanschmidt said. “Changes in Tallink Grupp’s management have brought fresh momentum, and we are entering the peak summer season on the Baltic Sea with confidence. In real estate and construction, projects are progressing well: the Rail Baltica project continues to move forward, the Halinga green gas plant in Pärnu County is nearing completion, concrete works are actively underway at the Depo store development in Lasnamäe, Tallinn, the arches of the Sindi–Lodja bridge have been installed in Paikuse, a topping-out ceremony was held at INF Ehitus’s new production facility, and the newly renovated Tallink Express Hotel has reopened,” Hanschmidt added.

Major Events

Maritime transport

In the first quarter 2026, Tallink carried 1 million passengers, representing a 6.8% increase year-on-year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 13.4% to 65,578 while the number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.2% to 137,479.

As at the end of the quarter, Tallink operated 11 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 2 vessels that were chartered out and 1 vessel was in lay-up.

Energy

In the first quarter, natural gas consumption in the Finnish-Baltic region totalled 19.3 TWh, increasing by 28% compared with the previous year (15.0 TWh). Elenger Grupp gas and electricity sales volumes in the first quarter increased by 21% compared to a year earlier, totalling 5.5 TWh (compared to 4.6 TWh in Q1 2025). As a result, Elenger’s gas market share in the Finnish-Baltic market was 18% in Q1 2026, and Estonia accounted for 19% of energy sales.

Real estate and infrastructure

In the first quarter of 2026, INF Infra, part of the Infortar Group, continued construction of the Rail Baltica main route on the Kangru–Saku section. During the same period, development of a Depo (DIY store) retail building continued on a property adjacent to the Tallink Tennis Centre.

Supporting segments

Agriculture and biomethane operations are grouped under Infortar Agro. Its subsidiary Halinga operates the Halinga farm and began construction of a biomethane plant in December 2024, which is now in the final stage of development. The integration of another large-scale farm into the Infortar Group is also ongoing. Estonia Farmid operates the Oisu biomethane plant, which became part of the Group in 2026.

Key figures

For the period Q1 2026 Q1 2025 12 months 2025 Sales revenue m€ 504.996 447.357 1 837.000 Gross profit m€ 54.735 26.068 239.842 EBITDA m€ 47.070 27.661 227.919 EBITDA margin (%) 9.3% 6.2% 12.4% Operating profit (EBIT) m€ 21.382 -0.655 109.008 Net profit(-loss) m€ 5.318 -14.561 69.857 Net profit (-loss) attributable to owners of the parent m€ 12.821 -4.479 70.550 EPS (euros)1 0.6 -0.2 3.3 As at 31.03.2026 31.03.2025 31.12.2025 Total equity m€ 1 236.459 1 181.002 1 175.404 Interest-bearing liabilities m€ 1 031.741 1 105.305 1 071.353 Net debt m€ 800.210 952.397 851.582 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)2 2.9 3.3 3.0 Liquidity 231.531 152.908 219.771

1 Earnings per share (in euros) is calculated as follows: profit/loss attributable to owners of the parent (in absolute terms) divided by the number of shares, excluding treasury shares.

2 Investment loans / EBITDA, annualised.

Revenue

In the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, the Group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 58 million compared to the same period last year and amounted to EUR 504.996 million (Q1 2025: EUR 447.357 million). The positive impact came from improved sales performance in the maritime transport segment compared to the same period last year and a significantly colder-than-average quarter, while the first quarter of 2025 was warmer than average.

EBITDA and segment reporting

The EBITDA of the maritime transport segment in the first quarter of 2026 was close to zero, representing an improvement compared to the same period in 2025, when EBITDA was EUR -3.8 million.

The EBITDA of the energy segment amounted to EUR 40.175 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 31.82 million). Profitability in the energy segment was positively influenced by a significantly colder winter than average and stable results of network companies.

In the real estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of individual real estate companies. Total real estate EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.196 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 3.893 million).

Net profit

Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 5.318 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: loss EUR -14.561 million). Profitability improved due to reduced losses in the maritime transport segment and improved results in the energy segment.

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities amounted to EUR 1,031.741 million in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year (EUR 1,071.353 million as at the end of the 2025 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.2.

Dividends

In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.

The dividend consists of three components:

EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;

a pass-through of the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, amounting to EUR 1.48 per share;

an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.

The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR) 31.03.26 31.12.25 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 231 531 219 771 Derivative financial assets 55 467 4 732 Settled derivative receivables 2 445 1 823 Trade receivables 144 883 153 473 Prepayments for taxes 5 022 5 659 Other receivables and prepayments 59 191 38 878 Prepayments for inventories 579 476 Inventories 75 341 90 672 Biological assets 1 560 1 545 Total current assets 576 019 517 029 Non-current assets Investments to associates 15 765 21 412 Long-term derivative instruments 5 770 1 079 Other long-term receivables 31 346 31 648 Property, plant and equipment at fair value 1 202 701 1 202 173 Investment property 67 883 66 872 Property, plant and equipment 674 595 669 797 Intangible assets 37 450 37 930 Right-of-use assets 38 589 39 645 Biological assets 8 944 9 022 Total non-current assets 2 083 043 2 079 578 TOTAL ASSETS 2 659 062 2 596 607 (in thousands of EUR) 31.03.26 31.12.25 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 277 372 338 515 Rental liabilities 9 472 10 029 Payables to suppliers 102 862 123 330 Tax obligations 45 846 44 972 Buyers' advances 54 459 38 621 Settled derivatives 5 770 4 156 Other current liabilities 115 546 69 677 Short term derivatives 5 742 9 552 Total current liabilities 617 069 638 852 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 8 144 8 695 Deferred taxes 3 478 1 894 Other long-term liabilities 46 836 46 028 Long-term derivatives 2 179 2 925 Loan-liabilities 709 273 686 187 Rental liabilities 35 624 36 622 Total non-current liabilities 805 534 782 351 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 422 603 1 421 203 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -1 433 -790 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 11 215 10 099 Hedging reserve 49 908 -7 260 Unrealised currency translation differences -736 1 167 Employment benefit reserve -559 -559 Retained earnings 897 025 884 204 Total equity attributable to equity holders

of the Parent 990 233 921 674 Minority interests 246 226 253 730 Total equity 1 236 459 1 175 404 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 659 062 2 596 607

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR) Q1

2026 Q1

2025 12 M

2025 Revenue 504 996 447 357 1 837 000 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -450 073 -421 173 -1 596 485 Write-down of receivables -188 -116 -673 Gross profit 54 735 26 068 239 842 Marketing expenses -10 941 -10 976 -46 571 General administrative expenses -21 755 -20 965 -94 178 Profit (loss) from derivatives -739 3 939 10 847 Profit (loss) from biological assets -1 561 -33 5 412 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property 0 0 -2 868 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of fixed assets 0 0 -9 265 Other operating revenue 4 711 1 956 10 080 Other operating expenses -3 068 -644 -4 291 Operating profit 21 382 -655 109 008 (in thousands of EUR) Q1

2026 Q1

2025 12 M

2025 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method -2 423 955 4 247 Financial income and expenses: Other financial investments 0 -333 16 416 Interest expense -10 240 -12 896 -45 749 Interest income 929 842 3 070 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates 366 -315 244 Other financial income and expenses -528 -451 0 Total financial income and expenses -9 473 -13 153 -26 019 Profit before tax 9 486 -12 853 87 236 Corporate income tax -4 168 -1 708 -17 379 Profit for the financial year 5 318 -14 561 69 857 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 12 821 -4 479 70 550 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -7 503 -10 082 -693 Other comprehensive income Q1

2026 Q1

2025 12 Months

2025 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations -374 Revaluation of risk hedging instruments 14 414 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 1 122 Total of other comprehensive income 15 162 Total income 85 019 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 87 712 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest -693 Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share) 0,62 -0,22 3,43 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 0,61 -0,21 3,37

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 3 Months

2026 12 Months

2025 Profit for the financial year 5 318 69 857 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 25 688 118 911 Equity profits/losses 2 896 -4 247 Change in the value of derivatives -2 439 3 433 Other financial income/expenses -2 829 -15 585 Calculated interest expenses 10 240 45 749 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -1 121 -479 Income from grants recognised as revenue -318 -1 791 Corporate income tax expense 4 168 17 379 Recognition and adjustment of provisions 742 3 519 Income tax paid -2 584 -18 302 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -11 599 -195 Change in inventories 15 228 131 377 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities 42 711 36 289 Change in biological assets 62 -1 944 Total cash flows from operating activities 86 163 383 971 Cash flows from investing activities 3 Months

2026 12 Months

2025 Purchase of investments in associates 0 12 Proceeds from disposal of investments in associates 2 752 0 Purchases of subsidiaries 0 -43 881 Given loans 201 4 513 Interest income 922 3 043 Purchases Investment property -1 011 -3 348 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -28 130 -76 747 Proceeds from sale of property 1 263 84 584 Total cash flows used in investing activities -24 003 -31 824 Cash flows used in financing activities 3 Months

2026 12 Months

2025 Government grants received 763 4 196 Changes in overdraft -23 583 1 224 Proceeds from borrowings 37 725 103 379 Repayments of borrowings -52 199 -271 067 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -3 048 -13 839 Interest paid -9 415 -46 617 Dividends paid 0 -76 513 Purchase of own shares and proceeds from share emission -643 -718 Total cash flows used in financing activities -50 400 -299 955 0 0 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 11 760 52 192 Cash at the beginning of the year 219 771 167 579 Cash at the end of the period 231 531 219 771 Net (decrease)/increase in cash 11 760 52 192

Infortar operates in seven countries. The company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor

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