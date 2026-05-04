Aktsiaselts Infortar unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026

 | Source: AS Infortar AS Infortar

Infortar will host a webinar for investors to present the results of the first quarter 2026. Please join the webinar via the following links:

4 May at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar
4 May at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Estonia’s largest investment holding company, Infortar, increased its revenue by 13% in the first quarter to EUR 505 million. The company’s profit amounted to EUR 5 million, and EBITDA reached EUR 47 million. The Group’s equity amounted to EUR 1.236 billion, total assets to EUR 2.659 billion and investments to EUR 29 million. Infortar’s borrowings decreased by 7% to EUR 1.032 billion, and net debt decreased by 16% to EUR 800 million.

According to Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar, the improvement across all of the Group’s key financial indicators has been driven by organic growth in day-to-day business activity and volumes. “Over the past year, we have further reduced our already low debt burden. A strong balance sheet and solid liquidity give us a secure financial position and room to grow even in more challenging conditions,” Hanschmidt noted.

“We have built a portfolio that does not rely on any single sector or market. Energy, maritime transport, real estate and agriculture perform differently across economic cycles, and that diversification is what gives the Group stability. In a changing environment, it helps us balance risk and maintain steady cash flows,” Hanschmidt said. “Changes in Tallink Grupp’s management have brought fresh momentum, and we are entering the peak summer season on the Baltic Sea with confidence. In real estate and construction, projects are progressing well: the Rail Baltica project continues to move forward, the Halinga green gas plant in Pärnu County is nearing completion, concrete works are actively underway at the Depo store development in Lasnamäe, Tallinn, the arches of the Sindi–Lodja bridge have been installed in Paikuse, a topping-out ceremony was held at INF Ehitus’s new production facility, and the newly renovated Tallink Express Hotel has reopened,” Hanschmidt added.

Major Events

Maritime transport

In the first quarter 2026, Tallink carried 1 million passengers, representing a 6.8% increase year-on-year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 13.4% to 65,578 while the number of passenger vehicles was up by 1.2% to 137,479.

As at the end of the quarter, Tallink operated 11 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 2 vessels that were chartered out and 1 vessel was in lay-up.

Energy

In the first quarter, natural gas consumption in the Finnish-Baltic region totalled 19.3 TWh, increasing by 28% compared with the previous year (15.0 TWh). Elenger Grupp gas and electricity sales volumes in the first quarter increased by 21% compared to a year earlier, totalling 5.5 TWh (compared to 4.6 TWh in Q1 2025). As a result, Elenger’s gas market share in the Finnish-Baltic market was 18% in Q1 2026, and Estonia accounted for 19% of energy sales.

Real estate and infrastructure

In the first quarter of 2026, INF Infra, part of the Infortar Group, continued construction of the Rail Baltica main route on the Kangru–Saku section. During the same period, development of a Depo (DIY store) retail building continued on a property adjacent to the Tallink Tennis Centre.

Supporting segments

Agriculture and biomethane operations are grouped under Infortar Agro. Its subsidiary Halinga operates the Halinga farm and began construction of a biomethane plant in December 2024, which is now in the final stage of development. The integration of another large-scale farm into the Infortar Group is also ongoing. Estonia Farmid operates the Oisu biomethane plant, which became part of the Group in 2026.

Key figures

For the periodQ1 2026Q1 202512 months 2025
Sales revenue m€504.996447.3571 837.000
Gross profit m€54.73526.068239.842
EBITDA m€47.07027.661227.919
EBITDA margin (%)9.3%6.2%12.4%
Operating profit (EBIT) m€21.382-0.655109.008
Net profit(-loss) m€5.318-14.56169.857
Net profit (-loss) attributable to owners of the parent m€12.821-4.47970.550
EPS (euros)10.6-0.23.3
As at31.03.202631.03.202531.12.2025
Total equity m€1 236.4591 181.0021 175.404
Interest-bearing liabilities m€1 031.7411 105.3051 071.353
Net debt m€800.210952.397851.582
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)22.93.33.0
Liquidity231.531152.908219.771

1 Earnings per share (in euros) is calculated as follows: profit/loss attributable to owners of the parent (in absolute terms) divided by the number of shares, excluding treasury shares.
2 Investment loans / EBITDA, annualised.

Revenue

In the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, the Group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 58 million compared to the same period last year and amounted to EUR 504.996 million (Q1 2025: EUR 447.357 million). The positive impact came from improved sales performance in the maritime transport segment compared to the same period last year and a significantly colder-than-average quarter, while the first quarter of 2025 was warmer than average.

EBITDA and segment reporting

The EBITDA of the maritime transport segment in the first quarter of 2026 was close to zero, representing an improvement compared to the same period in 2025, when EBITDA was EUR -3.8 million.

The EBITDA of the energy segment amounted to EUR 40.175 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 31.82 million). Profitability in the energy segment was positively influenced by a significantly colder winter than average and stable results of network companies.

In the real estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of individual real estate companies. Total real estate EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.196 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 3.893 million).

Net profit

Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 5.318 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: loss EUR -14.561 million). Profitability improved due to reduced losses in the maritime transport segment and improved results in the energy segment.

Financing
Loan and lease liabilities amounted to EUR 1,031.741 million in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year (EUR 1,071.353 million as at the end of the 2025 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.2.

Dividends
In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.

The dividend consists of three components:
EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;
a pass-through of the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, amounting to EUR 1.48 per share;
an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.
The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.

 

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR)31.03.2631.12.25
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents231 531219 771
Derivative financial assets55 4674 732
Settled derivative receivables2 4451 823
Trade receivables144 883153 473
Prepayments for taxes5 0225 659
Other receivables and prepayments59 19138 878
Prepayments for inventories579476
Inventories75 34190 672
Biological assets1 5601 545
Total current assets576 019517 029
Non-current assets  
Investments to associates15 76521 412
Long-term derivative instruments5 7701 079
Other long-term receivables31 34631 648
Property, plant and equipment at fair value1 202 7011 202 173
Investment property67 88366 872
Property, plant and equipment674 595669 797
Intangible assets37 45037 930
Right-of-use assets38 58939 645
Biological assets8 9449 022
Total non-current assets2 083 0432 079 578
TOTAL ASSETS2 659 0622 596 607
   
(in thousands of EUR)31.03.2631.12.25
Current liabilities  
Loan liabilities277 372338 515
Rental liabilities9 47210 029
Payables to suppliers102 862123 330
Tax obligations45 84644 972
Buyers' advances54 45938 621
Settled derivatives5 7704 156
Other current liabilities115 54669 677
Short term derivatives5 7429 552
Total current liabilities617 069638 852
Non-current liabilities  
Long-term provisions8 1448 695
Deferred taxes3 4781 894
Other long-term liabilities46 83646 028
Long-term derivatives2 1792 925
Loan-liabilities709 273686 187
Rental liabilities35 62436 622
Total non-current liabilities805 534782 351
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 422 6031 421 203
Equity  
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-1 433-790
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve11 21510 099
Hedging reserve49 908-7 260
Unrealised currency translation differences-7361 167
Employment benefit reserve-559-559
Retained earnings897 025884 204
Total equity attributable to equity holders
of the Parent		990 233921 674
Minority interests246 226253 730
Total equity1 236 4591 175 404
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 659 0622 596 607

 

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR)Q1
2026		Q1
2025		12 M
2025
Revenue504 996447 3571 837 000
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-450 073-421 173-1 596 485
Write-down of receivables-188-116-673
Gross profit54 73526 068239 842
Marketing expenses-10 941-10 976-46 571
General administrative expenses-21 755-20 965-94 178
Profit (loss) from derivatives-7393 93910 847
Profit (loss) from biological assets-1 561-335 412
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property00-2 868
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of fixed assets00-9 265
Other operating revenue4 7111 95610 080
Other operating expenses-3 068-644-4 291
Operating profit21 382-655109 008
    
(in thousands of EUR)Q1
2026		Q1
2025		12 M
2025
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method-2 4239554 247
Financial income and expenses:   
Other financial investments0-33316 416
Interest expense-10 240-12 896-45 749
Interest income9298423 070
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates366-315244
Other financial income and expenses-528-4510
Total financial income and expenses-9 473-13 153-26 019
Profit before tax9 486-12 85387 236
Corporate income tax-4 168-1 708-17 379
Profit for the financial year5 318-14 56169 857
including:   
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company12 821-4 47970 550
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest-7 503-10 082-693
    
Other comprehensive incomeQ1
2026		Q1
2025		12 Months
2025
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:   
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations  -374
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments  14 414
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries  1 122
Total of other comprehensive income  15 162
Total income  85 019
including:   
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company  87 712
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest  -693
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)0,62-0,223,43
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)0,61-0,213,37

 

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities  
(in thousands of EUR)3 Months
2026		12 Months
2025
Profit for the financial year5 31869 857
Adjustments:  
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets25 688118 911
Equity profits/losses2 896-4 247
Change in the value of derivatives-2 4393 433
Other financial income/expenses-2 829-15 585
Calculated interest expenses10 24045 749
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-1 121-479
Income from grants recognised as revenue-318-1 791
Corporate income tax expense4 16817 379
Recognition and adjustment of provisions742 3 519
Income tax paid-2 584-18 302
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities-11 599-195
Change in inventories15 228131 377
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities42 71136 289
Change in biological assets62-1 944
Total cash flows from operating activities86 163383 971
   
Cash flows from investing activities3 Months
2026		12 Months
2025
Purchase of investments in associates012
Proceeds from disposal of investments in associates2 7520
Purchases of subsidiaries0-43 881
Given loans2014 513
Interest income9223 043
Purchases Investment property-1 011-3 348
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-28 130-76 747
Proceeds from sale of property1 26384 584
Total cash flows used in investing activities-24 003-31 824
   
Cash flows used in financing activities3 Months
2026		12 Months
2025
Government grants received7634 196
Changes in overdraft-23 5831 224
Proceeds from borrowings37 725103 379
Repayments of borrowings-52 199-271 067
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-3 048-13 839
Interest paid-9 415-46 617
Dividends paid0-76 513
Purchase of own shares and proceeds from share emission-643-718
Total cash flows used in financing activities-50 400-299 955
 00
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW11 76052 192
Cash at the beginning of the year219 771167 579
Cash at the end of the period231 531219 771
Net (decrease)/increase in cash11 76052 192

 

Infortar operates in seven countries. The company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments


Attachments

Q1 report 2026_ENG Q1 presentation ENG
GlobeNewswire

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