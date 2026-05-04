Press Release

May 4, 2026

Availability of the Base Prospectus for the 2026 EMTN programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 4th, 2026

On April 30th, 2026, Renault SA registered the Base Prospectus for its EMTN programme with the French market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) under visa number 26-111.

This prospectus is available free of charge upon request at Renault SA head office, 122-122 bis avenue du Général Leclerc 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

It is also available on Renault’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance/debt-and-ratings/) as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).



RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONS

INVESTISSEURS





Florent CHAIX

+33 6 07 88 83 05

Florent.chaix@renault.com RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONS

MEDIAS



François ROUGET

+33 6 23 68 07 88

Francois.rouget@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: www.renaultgroup.com/en

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