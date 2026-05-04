Exercise of the Share Options Programme and Subscription Results

AS LHV Group hereby discloses the subscription results of the options granted in 2023 under the share options programme approved by the resolution of the general meeting on 13 March 2020 and amended by the resolution of the general meeting on 26 March 2025. The subscription period ended on 30 April 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

In contrast to previous years, the exercise of the current options programme does not involve an increase of LHV Group's share capital or the issuance of new shares. The shares subscribed by the option beneficiaries will be transferred from LHV Group's own shares acquired under the share buy-back programme. As a result, the dilution of share capital is 0% in the current year.





Subscription results

Pursuant to the terms of the share options programme, the pre-emptive right to subscribe for shares is granted to the management and equivalent staff as well as key employees of the companies incorporated within the LHV Group consolidation group, as determined by the Supervisory Board of LHV Group, and with whom LHV Group has concluded the relevant option agreements (option beneficiaries).

A total of 180 current and former employees and members of the management bodies of LHV Group consolidation group were eligible to participate in the options programme. Of these, 175 persons participated in the share subscription, subscribing in total for 3,234,557 shares at a subscription price of EUR 1.70 per share. The aggregate subscription amount was EUR 5,498,746.9. The subscription applications were submitted on time and the subscribed shares were paid for in full through monetary contributions. The unsubscribed options, in the total amount of 47,185, will be cancelled.





Transfer of shares and rights attached thereto

The shares to be transferred to the option beneficiaries are of the same class as the ordinary shares previously issued by LHV Group and do not carry any specifications or special rights. The shares will grant the right to receive dividends starting from the financial year 2026. The transfer of shares to the option beneficiaries will be carried out through the Estonian Central Register of Securities (Nasdaq CSD). As the exercise of the options programme is effected using existing treasury shares, the transaction will not result in any change to LHV Group's share capital or the total number of issued shares.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by over 500,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 237,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee



Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee