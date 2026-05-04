ASKO unveiled innovative 5-in-1 Celsius oven range at EuroCucina, redefining versatility in the modern kitchen

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO, the Swedish brand synonymous with high-end Scandinavian design and professional-grade performance, has expanded its innovative Celsius built-in oven range with the addition of the Elements series. This new line has already been recognised for its excellence, winning the prestigious iF Design Award 2026. The oven was presented at ASKO’s stand at EuroCucina and in the ASKO pop-up showroom at Via Alessandro Manzoni 39 in the Brera district, as part of the brand’s collaboration with design studio Draga and Aurel. Presented alongside renowned Chef Wilfred Hoquet and ASKO’s Brand Chef Tim Delissen, the new oven captivated audiences with its exceptional versatility, precision, and performance.

During live demonstrations at EuroCucina, Chef Hoquet and Tim Delissen showcased the oven’s advanced capabilities, illustrating how seamlessly it transitions between cooking techniques while maintaining professional grade results. The presentation drew strong attention from attendees and industry professionals alike positioning the 5-in-1 Celsius Oven as a standout innovation at the event.





The 5 in 1 Celsius Oven empowers home cooks with complete creative freedom, combining five powerful cooking functions in a single appliance: Combi Microwave, Combi Steam, Steam, Microwave, and Conventional Heat. In addition to these core functions, the oven also offers a wide range of advanced features and capabilities, including Air fry, Connectivity, and cleaning functions, among others. This unique combination allows users to explore a wide range of culinary techniques, from delicate steaming to rapid microwave cooking and traditional baking, all within one intuitive system, delivering exceptional consistency and precision. With temperature control accurate down to plus or minus 1 degree across the Celsius Ovens range from ASKO, users can achieve reliable, perfect results every time, ensuring greater confidence and control in every stage of cooking because in cooking, temperature truly matters.





Designed with ASKO’s signature Scandinavian minimalism, the oven blends seamlessly into modern kitchens while delivering high performance functionality. Its user friendly interface ensures that both experienced chefs and home cooks can achieve exceptional results with ease. This design excellence has been recognized internationally, with the Craft Frame Series 6 receiving the iF Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Award 2025, and the Elements Series receiving the iF Design Award 2026 and the Red Dot Award 2026, underscoring ASKO’s commitment to combining form, function, and innovation.





About ASKO Appliances.

The story of the ASKO brand begins with visionary entrepreneur Aukusti Asko-Avonius, who founded the ASKO furniture company in Finland in 1918. His work helped define Scandinavian design principles – simplicity, functionality, and timeless elegance – values that continue to inspire ASKO today. A few decades later, in 1950, in the small Swedish village of Jung, Karl-Erik Andersson, a young farmer, built a washing machine for his mother: strong, steady, and made to last. That single act of care became the foundation of ASKO’s legacy: creating thoughtful, durable, and high-quality home appliances. Today, ASKO continues this proud tradition, crafting premium kitchen, laundry, and professional appliances that reflect the essence of Scandinavian living: built on care, perfected by detail

For more information, please visit ASKO’s official channels or contact press@asko.com.

Website: asko.com

Press: press@asko.com

More on our presence in Milano: event.asko.com

Media Kit: event.asko.com

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