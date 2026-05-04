Biosimulation Market to Grow at 16%+ CAGR Reaching USD 11.3 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing Adoption in Drug Development and Regulatory Applications: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the biosimulation market size is expected to grow from USD 5.22 billion in 2026 to USD 11.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.72% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This growth is supported by the increasing reliance on computational tools to enhance drug discovery and development efficiency. Market expansion is driven by the need to reduce clinical trial costs, improve success rates, and accelerate time-to-market for new therapeutics. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly integrating biosimulation technologies into their research workflows to gain predictive insights and streamline development processes.

The market is expanding as the pharmaceutical industry faces rising R&D costs and high failure rates in clinical trials. Biosimulation enables researchers to model biological systems, predict drug interactions, and optimize dosing strategies before human trials, significantly improving efficiency. Additionally, the increasing focus on precision medicine is encouraging the use of biosimulation tools to develop personalized treatment approaches tailored to individual patient characteristics. Regulatory agencies are also supporting the use of modeling and simulation data in drug approval processes, further strengthening market adoption.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the biosimulation market. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data analytics is enhancing the accuracy and scalability of simulation models. These innovations allow for better understanding of complex biological interactions, improving decision-making across preclinical and clinical stages. Furthermore, cloud-based platforms and collaborative research environments are enabling wider accessibility and adoption of biosimulation tools across organizations.

Biosimulation Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the biosimulation market, driven by strong investment in pharmaceutical research, advanced technological infrastructure, and early adoption of innovative solutions.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising healthcare investments, and growing awareness of advanced research technologies in countries such as China, India, and Japan

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing collaboration between academic institutions and industry players, along with supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging simulation-based approaches.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Industry data suggests biosimulation adoption is progressing in line with evolving development requirements and cost-efficiency considerations. Mordor Intelligence relies on cross-verified sources and structured analytical frameworks, helping ensure outputs remain balanced, transparent, and suitable for executive-level evaluation.”

Biosimulation Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Adoption of Modeling and Simulation in Drug Development

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using biosimulation tools to improve drug development efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance success rates in clinical trials.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Biosimulation

Advanced AI and machine learning technologies are being incorporated into biosimulation platforms to enhance predictive accuracy and support complex data analysis.

Biosimulation Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

• Software

• Services

By Delivery Model

• Subscription

• Ownership / On-premise

By Application

• Pre-clinical & Clinical Drug Development

• Drug Discovery & Lead Optimization

• Precision-medicine & Companion-diagnostics Design

By End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-biosimulation-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire



Biosimulation Market Competitive Outlook

The biosimulation market features global technology providers, pharmaceutical companies, and specialized solution vendors focusing on enhancing simulation capabilities and expanding application areas. Market participants are investing in advanced analytics, AI integration, and cloud-based platforms to strengthen their offerings and support complex drug development processes. Strategic collaborations and partnerships are also playing a key role in expanding market presence and accelerating innovation.

Major Companies in the biosimulation market include:

Certara USA, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Schrödinger, Inc.

Genedata AG

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