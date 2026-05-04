Avantera Launches Elevate Kids Gummies: A New Focus, Memory & Learning Supplement for Kids Ages 6+

Austin, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantera has launched Elevate Kids Gummies, a nootropic supplement designed for children ages 6 and older. The product is formulated with five clinically studied ingredients, contains no caffeine, and is the brand's first product built entirely for pediatric use.

Developed to fill a gap in the children's brain health supplement category, the gummies deliver real cognitive development support without high sugar content, vague ingredient lists, or formulas borrowed from adult lines.

Avantera Expands Into Kids' Cognitive Support

Why the Brand Launched Elevate Kids Gummies Now

Many kids' focus gummies on the market start with adult formulas and simply cut the dose. Avantera set out to build a formula grounded in ingredients specifically studied in pediatric populations.

The launch also responds to a documented rise in parental concern about children's attention spans. Research from the Pew Research Center found that 86% of US parents say managing their child's screen time is a daily priority.

Avantera cited this as the right moment to give parents a clinically grounded nootropic formula built from pediatric research, not adapted from one made for adults.

Extending the Elevate Line Into a Parent-Friendly Format

Elevate Kids Gummies extends Avantera's existing Elevate supplement line for adults. After taste-testing with children, the brand chose the gummy format simply because kids are more likely to take it every day.

The product comes in a strawberry sunrise flavor and contains 56 gummies per bottle, enough for 28 days for children ages 12 and older, or two months for children ages 6 to 11.





What Makes Elevate Kids Gummies Different

5 Clinically Studied Ingredients Designed for Kids Ages 6+

All five ingredients in Elevate Kids Gummies have been studied in children, not taken from adult formulations. They include:

Bacopa Monnieri (10:1 extract)

Citicoline

L-Theanine

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin)

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine HCl)

Bacopa Monnieri supports memory, learning, and information retention. Citicoline enhances focus, memory, and mental energy. L-Theanine promotes calm focus and reduces stress. Vitamin B12 supports brain energy, memory, and cognitive clarity, while Vitamin B6 supports mood, focus, and cognition.

Supports Focus, Mental Energy, Learning, Memory, Stress, and Brain Development

Avantera's gummies target six areas of children's cognitive performance:

Focus

Mental energy

Learning

Working memory

Healthy stress levels

Brain development

Doctors, pharmacists, and other experts confirmed the ingredients were appropriate for children. Effects build with consistent daily use, and the brand recommends taking the gummies with breakfast each morning to establish a routine.

Great-Tasting Gummy With Just 2g of Sugar Per Serving

Each serving contains 2 grams of added sugar, a figure derived from taste testing with children. A fully sugar-free formula did not encourage consistent daily use, so Avantera settled on the lowest amount that still delivered on taste.

At 2 grams per serving, the product contains less added sugar than most children's brain-health gummy supplements on the market, and no caffeine, making them appropriate for daily use in school-age children.

Built for Parents Who Want Transparency

Full Ingredient Transparency With Clearly Labeled Dosages

Every ingredient in Avantera’s kids focus gummies is listed on the label with its exact dosage. There are no proprietary blends in the formula, a practice that remains common among other supplement makers. Parents can check each ingredient and its specific amount individually, rather than reading a single combined total.

Every Ingredient Studied in Children, Not Borrowed From an Adult Formula, and Downsized

Avantera did not start with its adult Elevate formula and lower the doses. Each ingredient was selected because peer-reviewed studies had examined it specifically in pediatric populations. Full ingredient amounts and source citations are available on the Ingredients and Benefits page at Avantera Health.

Effective Dosages Aligned With Peer-Reviewed Studies on Children

Dosages in Elevate Kids Gummies align with those used in published peer-reviewed clinical research in children.

Quality and Safety Standards Behind Elevate Kids Gummies

Third-Party Quality Control Tested for Purity and Potency

Independent labs third-party test Elevate Kids Gummies for purity and potency before it reaches consumers. All ingredients are generally considered safe for children. The brand recommends one gummy per day for ages 6 to 11 and two gummies for ages 12 and older.

It also advises consulting a healthcare professional before use if a child takes prescription medication or has an existing medical condition.

Results Published on Avantera's Quality Page

Batch-level testing results are publicly available in the quality section of the brand's website . Consumers can review the lab reports for the specific batch they purchased.

Made to Meet Modern Parent Expectations for Trust and Label Clarity

Elevate Kids Gummies is vegan, soy-free, dairy-free, caffeine-free, nut-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Avantera manufactures the product in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in Florida, United States, and backs every purchase with a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

Why Parents Are Looking for Better Kids’ Focus Supplements

The Gap Between Sugar-Heavy Kids' Gummies and Real Cognitive Support

The children's supplement category has long prioritized taste over function. Most kids' gummy supplements resemble candy, with cognitive-support ingredients added in amounts too small to yield results.

Avantera built focus gummies for kids, where every ingredient and its composition is backed by published research.

Rising Demand for Low-Sugar, Evidence-Backed Kids Supplements

The global children's health supplement market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2025 and is growing at 3.7% year-over-year, driven largely by parents seeking products that are both low in sugar and supported by clinical research.

Within that market, the pediatric cognitive development segment is projected to grow at a 19.4% compound annual growth rate through 2033, reflecting a broader shift in what parents expect from children's supplements.

Availability and Where to Buy

Available Through Avantera's Official Website

Elevate Kids Gummies is available at avanterahealth.com. The product is currently sold direct-to-consumer and has not yet announced retail distribution.

Pricing, Format, and Launch Positioning

Each bottle contains 56 gummies, priced at USD 1.43 per serving. Avantera positions the product as a daily supplement for children ages 6 and older, taken in the morning as part of a consistent routine.

About Avantera

Avantera is a US-based cognitive health supplement brand best known for its Elevate nootropic line for adults. The company focuses on clinically studied formulas and independent quality testing. All Avantera products are manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in Florida. The brand's mission is to give people, including children, the best possible support for clear thinking, consistent focus, and daily mental performance.

Avantera Elevate Kids Gummies is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a healthcare professional before using, particularly if your child takes prescription medication or has a medical condition. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.