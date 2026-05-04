Facephi Ends 2025 with Solid Performance Across All Key Metrics: Double-Digit Revenue and Tripple-Digit EBITDA Growth. It Returns to Profitability

2025: a catalyst year, marking the transformation from a primarily biometric vendor to a comprehensive 360º AI-driven digital identity and fraud-prevention platform.

Revenue and EBITDA grew 24.6% and 917.5% YoY respect.

Profit after Tax positive of €0.4M (or +€1.5M on a constant currency (CC) basis), a significant turnaround from negative of -€8.9M in 2024.

Cash flow improved YoY by €2,2M (vs. -€4.6M in 2024 and -€9.0M in 2023), underscoring the trajectory toward FCF significantly positive in 2026. On a CC basis, it would have been -€0.3M.

The Company reiterates its guidance for 2026: Revenue €46.2m (+28.4%), EBITDA €11.0M (+5.0%) and FCF of +€4.3M.





Alicante, May 04, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, today reports its audited financial results for the fiscal year 2025.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FY25 € million 2024 2025 Variation TCV 57,8 € 71,6 € 23,9% NET REVENUE 28,9 € 36,0 € 24,6% Excl. FX changes 38,0 € 31,4% EBITDA NORMALIZED 1,0 € 10,5 € 917,5% Excl. FX changes 11,7 € 1036,0% NET INCOME - 8,9 € 0,4 € +9,3 € Excl. FX changes 1,5 € +10,5 € FREE CASH FLOW - 4,6 € - 2,4 € +2,2 € Excl. FX changes - 0,3 € +4,3 €





FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2026 € million 2025 2026 NET REVENUE 36.0 € 46.2 € 28.4% NORMALIZED EBITDA 10.5 € 11.0 € 5.0% FREE CASH FLOW - 2.4 € 4.3 € +6.7 €





Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: “2025 marked a turning point, both strategically and financially.

Strategically, we completed our transformation from a primarily biometric vendor into a leading AI-driven digital identity and fraud-prevention platform, integrating identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance into a single end-to-end solution.

Financially, our performance underscores the success of our strategy with a revenue CAGR of over 37% between 2020 and 2025, well above the industry average of ~12%, alongside continued margin expansion. This performance is supported by our global footprint across 30 countries and a client base of over 300 clients who trust our solutions.

As previously highlighted, in 2024 Facephi reached its target operating structure, marking an inflection point that enables accelerated growth with decelerating investment and headcount, laying the foundation for more profitable and scalable growth; ultimately enhancing the Company’s cash flow generation.

2025 clearly reflects this inflection through strong EBITDA growth, the return to positive Net Income, and a marked improvement in cash flow, all outpacing revenue growth and evidencing strong operating leverage and a clear path toward cash flow positivity. For instance, operating costs and employee expenses decreased by 5.8% and 2.5% while revenues grew 24,6%.

We clearly moved beyond our start-up phase and entered a path of solid, sustainable growth, underpinned by profitability and improving cash flow generation. This positions us to further consolidate our global footprint while continuing to lead innovation in digital security with a scalable and profitable business model.

As digital fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated and regulatory pressure intensifies, our mission-critical platform supports clients across the entire customer lifecycle. While generic software faces margin pressure and commoditization, the solutions used by financial institutions to verify identities, prevent fraud, and comply with regulations are increasingly strategic and difficult to replace, as they directly address regulatory, operational, and reputational risk.

The time is now: those who consolidate their position as the industry reference over the next two years will be very difficult to displace.

Our focus remains clear: disciplined execution, profitable growth, and value creation for all our stakeholders. We have the right team, strategy, and technology to capture this historic opportunity presented by the ongoing digital transformation.”

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 04, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The live webcast will be accessible via Webcast | Facephi's 2025 Full-Year Audited Earnings | Facephi or through Facephi’s Investor Relations website at Invest in Facephi. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

To access the full earnings release, please click on:





About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi’s future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company’s filings for a discussion of these risks.