Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Conference Call to be Held May 28, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Upon completing the first step of the online registration process, please note a registration verification code will be emailed to you, and this code must be entered to complete the online registration process. Once registered and verified, the dial-in numbers will be sent to the registered email with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.

The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

With an installed base of more than 42 million AI SoC units, Ambarella’s products are utilized in a wide variety of physical edge AI applications, spanning edge endpoint and edge infrastructure use cases including physical security, vehicle safety, telematics, autonomy, portable video, aerial drones, and other emerging robotic applications. Building on this footprint, Ambarella offers a full-stack edge AI platform, from highly optimized silicon and programmable software to AI agentic frameworks that coordinate perception, decision-making and control across devices. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrate proprietary and highly efficient perception and deep learning neural network AI accelerators, enabling electronic systems to become more productive with partial or complete levels of machine autonomy. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.



Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

VP Corporate Development

408-636-2310

lgerhardy@ambarella.com