Mother’s Day Gifting Is Changing: From Symbolic Presents to Meaningful Relief — Bob and Brad Marks the Occasion with Up to 30% Off Wellness Devices

WINONA, Minn., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother’s Day gifting is undergoing a subtle shift, with more consumers moving beyond traditional symbolic presents toward products that offer practical, everyday relief. Reflecting this trend, Bob and Brad, a wellness brand founded by licensed physical therapists, is marking the occasion with a promotion of up to 30% off a range of recovery and pain relief devices designed to support daily comfort.

What Moms Are Really Experiencing

Across online communities and consumer discussions, a consistent theme has emerged: many mothers are not seeking more celebration, but more rest and physical relief.

Rather than openly expressing discomfort, issues such as chronic neck tension, lower back pain, hand fatigue, and eye strain are often normalized and left unaddressed — commonly dismissed with phrases like “I’m fine.”

This growing awareness is influencing how consumers approach gifting decisions.

From Symbolic Gifts to Functional Support

Traditional Mother’s Day gifts — such as flowers or cards — continue to hold emotional value, but they often fail to address the physical demands many mothers experience daily.

Amid growing interest in what can be described as “functional wellness gifting,” Bob and Brad has built its Mother’s Day collection around products designed to go beyond one-time gestures and provide ongoing, everyday relief.

ThermoRed Heating Pad Belt Massager (29% OFF)

Designed for those who tend to power through discomfort, this infrared belt delivers deep-penetrating heat to help address lower back tension at its source — offering a level of relief that surface-level heating pads often cannot reach.

HandSpa Prime Hand Massager (22% OFF)

To support hands taxed by cooking, typing, and manual labor, the HandSpa Prime offers a comprehensive rest cycle, easing the stiffness and joint strain that many mothers have learned to live with.

EyeOasis 2 with Heat & Cooling (29% OFF)

Screen strain, poor sleep, constant responsibility — the fatigue that builds invisibly. The EyeOasis 2 uses heat and cooling to ease eye strain and dryness, helping her relax before bed and unwind from the day — creating a rare moment to close her eyes and step away.

Q2 Ultra Mini Massage Gun with Infrared Head (23% OFF)

Shoulders, upper back, the spots she's been ignoring for months. The Q2 Ultra delivers deep percussive therapy where chronic tension lives — the kind stretching never fully fixes.

Together, these are not one-time solutions, but small, repeatable moments of relief — designed to fit into real life.

For many mothers, it's the one thing they never think to ask for — and the one thing that actually makes a difference.

About Bob and Brad

Bob and Brad are licensed physical therapists with over 60 years of combined experience and more than 5 million YouTube subscribers. For over a decade, they’ve empowered millions worldwide to manage pain, recover smarter, and move better — combining clinical knowledge with approachable, effective recovery tools that bring real relief into everyday life.

Company：B&B Innovation LLC

Contact Person：Ava Carter

Email：marketing@bobandbrad.com

Address: 3310 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Website：www.bobandbrad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b55bca4c-0fac-4226-9f7d-2e4b7b3e94e0