Electric Actuator Market Size to Hit USD 99.01 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Actuator Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Electric Actuator Market Size was valued at USD 18.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 99.01 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.35% from 2026-2035.”

Accelerating Global Industrial Automation Investment Augment Market Growth Globally

Consequently, the two megatrends of global electrification and industrial automation lead to convergent, mutually reinforcing demand (or, more accurately, demand levels and speeds), which are supported by the remarkable growth forecasts for the electric actuator market. Electric actuators are becoming more and more important in modernization investments for companies worldwide as Industry 4.0 takes shape with robotic production lines, autonomous guided vehicles, smart process control, and digital twin optimization.

Electric Actuator Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 18.04 billion

: 18.04 billion Market Size by 2035 : 99.01 billion

: 99.01 billion CAGR : 18.35% during 2026–2035

: 18.35% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Rotork plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Moog Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SMC Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG

Bosch Rexroth AG

Festo SE & Co. KG

Wittenstein SE

LINAK A/S

Thomson Industries (Danaher)

Tolomatic Inc.

Ewellix (SKF)

Actuonix Motion Devices Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Division

Electric Actuator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Rotary Actuator, Linear Actuator, Hybrid Actuator)

• By End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Energy, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Linear Actuators leads the type segment in 2025, as literally every type of industrial automation application, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer application require linear motion actuator. The Hybrid Actuators segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate through 2035, owing to the increasing demand for multi-axis motion system among the advanced manufacturing and collaborative robotics.

By Application

In 2025, the Process Control Systems application segment accounted for the largest share, owing to the massive deployment of electric actuators for the automation of valves globally. The fastest CAGR through 2035 will be for the Robotics & Machinery application segment, which is fueled by the growing global adoption of industrial robotics and collaborative robots (cobots), and autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) utilizing multiple electric actuators for joint movement.

By End-User

In 2025, the Automotive segment continued to lead the Electric Actuator Market based on end-user, with a payment of different behavior in its solution offerings globally. The Aerospace & Defense segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2035 owing to the growing adoption of electric actuation systems for primary and secondary flight control globally.

Regional Insights:

With a low-latency industrial automation landscape, a world-leading aerospace and military industry, a rapidly expanding national EV manufacturing infrastructure, and a thriving medical device business, North America leads the worldwide electric actuators market.

Due to significant investments in industrialization and automation by the region's main economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and numerous SE Asian nations, the electric actuators market is expected to develop at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Rotork plc launched its next-generation IQ3 Intelligent Electric Valve Actuator series featuring enhanced cybersecurity protection, integrated partial stroke testing capability, and cloud connectivity for remote monitoring and configuration management across oil, gas, power, and water infrastructure applications globally.

2025: HIWIN unveiled a new high-precision electric actuator line at Automatica 2025 in Munich featuring four size options, retrofittable slide guides, and lifetime lubrication for maintenance-free industrial automation applications, reflecting continued innovation in compact, high-durability actuator designs.

Exclusive Sections of the Electric Actuator Market Report (The USPs):

ACTUATOR ARCHITECTURE & CONFIGURATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand types of actuators, system configurations, smart actuator integration, and modular design approaches.

– helps you understand types of actuators, system configurations, smart actuator integration, and modular design approaches. MOTION CONTROL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate positioning accuracy, speed, torque output, load capacity, and precision control across applications.

– helps you evaluate positioning accuracy, speed, torque output, load capacity, and precision control across applications. MOTOR & DRIVE TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you analyze motor types, drive efficiency, feedback systems, and energy conversion performance.

– helps you analyze motor types, drive efficiency, feedback systems, and energy conversion performance. CONTROL SYSTEM & AUTOMATION INTEGRATION – helps you assess integration with PLC, SCADA, and IoT systems along with real-time control and automation capabilities.

– helps you assess integration with PLC, SCADA, and IoT systems along with real-time control and automation capabilities. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & RELIABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you track thermal management, vibration control, system durability, and performance in continuous industrial operations.

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