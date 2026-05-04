Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 4 May 2026 at 1.00 p.m. EEST



Marimekko and CASETiFY announce a joyful collaboration collection

Leading Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko and global tech and lifestyle accessory brand CASETiFY announce a limited-edition collaboration collection launching on 18 May 2026. The collaboration brings Marimekko’s globally renowned art of printmaking to CASETiFY’s wide range of tech accessories. The products in the collection span from phone cases and tablet covers to smartwatch straps and cardholders.

The joyful and colorful collection features four Marimekko prints: two of the brand’s more recent floral prints from 2024, Kukasta kukkaan and Lemmitty by Erja Hirvi, Maija Isola’s iconic Unikko created in 1964, as well as the classic Marimekko logo. The assortment highlights Marimekko’s long-standing fascination with floral patterns – an exploration that began in the 1960s with flowers now considered to be one of the brand’s signature print motifs.

“We are thrilled to introduce our collaboration with CASETiFY, which brings the art of printmaking into everyday life in inspiring ways. Filled with optimism and color, the products in the collection are perfect companions for holiday adventures or everyday hustle and bustle. We are excited to partner with CASETiFY, who so beautifully combine functionality with self-expression in their products. As CASETiFY and Marimekko have such passionate fans across the globe, we look forward to seeing our customers’ response to the collection,” says Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, Chief Marketing Officer, Marimekko.

“At CASETiFY, we’ve always viewed our accessories as a canvas for self-expression. Partnering with a design house as iconic and uplifting as Marimekko is a natural extension of that mission. By bringing their legendary art of printmaking to our most-loved tech essentials, we’re giving our global community a way to carry a piece of joyful, functional art with them every single day,” says Kei Chan, Vice President of Marketing, CASETiFY.

The full collection will be available globally on CASETiFY online store from May 18 onwards.



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Further information:



Leena Salomaa, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 758 7233

leena.salomaa@marimekko.com

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About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global tech-lifestyle brand reimagining everyday accessories through innovative protection and creative personalization. Founded in 2011, the company has protected over 20 million devices worldwide and operates the largest customization platform for tech accessories. With dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, CASETiFY’s influence spans 75+ retail locations globally, including its signature CASETiFY STUDiO spaces where customers can customize products in real-time. Known for its high-profile collaborations with artists, brands, and creators, CASETiFY continues to push the boundaries of self-expression through technology. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit CASETiFY.