Tower Semiconductor to Participate in May and June Investor Conferences

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 4, 2026 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced that company representatives will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in May and June:

The 27th Annual Oppenheimer Israeli Conference in Tel Aviv on Monday, May 18

The 54th Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 27

The 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28

The 2026 Mizuho Global Tech Conference in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9–10

There will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with company representatives at these conferences. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or email the investor relations team at towersemi@kcsa.com.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiPho, SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor currently owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

Contact Information:

Liat Avraham

Investor Relations

liatavra@towersemi.com | +972 4 650 6154

David Hanover

KCSA Strategic Communications

towersemi@kcsa.com | 212-682-6300

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