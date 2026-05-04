National Healthcare Properties Announces $528 Million Sale of OMF Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (“NHP” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to sell a portfolio of 86 outpatient medical facilities (“OMFs”) for approximately $528 million.

Inclusive of this transaction and approximately $90 million of pending SHOP acquisitions under definitive purchase and sale agreements, fourth quarter 2025 cash NOI from the SHOP segment would have represented approximately 60% of total portfolio cash NOI. In addition to increasing NHP’s relative exposure to the SHOP segment, the disposition is expected to, subject to closing, result in the defeasance or transfer of approximately $278 million of debt with a weighted average coupon of approximately 5.9% and generate approximately $250 million of potential cash proceeds (before transaction expenses, property operating prorations and other adjustments). The Company expects to use anticipated net proceeds, together with approximately $500 million in net cash proceeds from its recent initial public offering, for deleveraging, execution of a growing pipeline of SHOP acquisition opportunities and other general corporate purposes.

Relative to the properties included in the pending OMF portfolio disposition, the Company’s remaining 1.7 million square foot OMF portfolio carries higher occupancy, a longer weighted average remaining lease term, increased health system tenancy and substantially lower recurring capital expenditures. The Company expects to continue to utilize its remaining OMF portfolio as a source of capital for growth in its SHOP portfolio.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement on the OMF portfolio disposition,” said Michael Anderson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “This transaction, once completed, will focus our overall business on the SHOP segment, where we are confident that our intensive approach to asset management and discerning acquisition strategy can create significant value for our stockholders. Further, we believe the combined impact of our recent initial public offering and the completion of this disposition would meaningfully reduce leverage and position our balance sheet for sustained success as a public company.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the completion by the purchaser of its due diligence, approval by the lenders of loan assumption and other customary closing conditions as specified in the purchase and sale agreement.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Contacts

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Email: ir@nhpreit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) in this press release regarding the Company’s prospects, expectations, intentions, plans, financial position and business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the closing of the OMF portfolio disposition, the expected benefits of the OMF portfolio disposition, future acquisitions and other statements regarding the Company’s future strategy. Risks and uncertainties, the occurrence of which could adversely affect the Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic cycles generally and in the real estate and healthcare markets specifically; the success of the Company’s growth strategy, including its ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing the Company expects, or at all; changes to inflation and interest rates; competition in the real estate and healthcare markets; the Company’s ability to retain certain key personnel; legislative and regulatory changes in the healthcare and real estate industries; reductions or changes in reimbursement from third-party payors, including Medicare and Medicaid; discovery of previously undetected environmentally hazardous conditions; the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; system failures, cyber incidents or deficiencies in the Company’s cybersecurity systems; the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.