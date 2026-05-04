MEXC Foundation Launches Philippines Campus Series, Bringing Web3 Education Directly to Students





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation, the impact-driven arm of MEXC , today announced the completion of the Philippines Campus Series, a two-part educational initiative that brought blockchain fundamentals , crypto literacy, and Web3 career pathways directly to more than 200 university students.

Held over the past month, the series brought MEXC Foundation to two campuses in the Philippines as an Educational Partner, strengthening its presence in one of Southeast Asia's most active crypto markets. The Blockchain Seminar at PHINMA St. Jude College in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, was co-hosted by Cryptita Plays and Base Philippines on April 10. The Web3 Builder Hub Seminar, held on May 4 at National University in Lipa City, Batangas, was organized by Cryptita Plays alongside other educational and community partners.

At each stop, MEXC Foundation set up a dedicated booth with MEXC merchandise giveaways, creating direct engagement opportunities beyond the main session. On stage, MEXC's BD Manager, Dell Omasas, led sessions on Web3 fundamentals, crypto literacy, career pathways, and the MEXC ecosystem and MEXC Foundation's missions.

The Lipa City session on May 4 featured an expanded program, with additional modules covering Web3 fundamentals and ecosystem opportunities, as well as more technical and career-focused content. A closing panel discussion rounded out the day.

More than a one-off campus tour, the Philippines Campus Series reflects MEXC Foundation's long-term approach to grassroots Web3 adoption. By working directly with local communities and student audiences, the Foundation is building early-stage awareness and lowering barriers to entry for the next generation of users and builders.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the MEXC Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC Foundation team: mexcfoundation@mexc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/591a2aa4-2408-433b-92c7-2f349ac9d959