AH Realty Trust Signs 22,000-Square-Foot Office Lease at Southern Post

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) (“AHRT”), today announced the execution of an approximately 22,000-square-foot long-term office lease at Southern Post, its mixed-use destination in Roswell, Georgia, with Industrious, the world’s leading workplace experience company with more than 250 locations across 80+ cities globally.

Industrious will span approximately 1.5 floors of first-generation office space and is expected to include 189 office seats and 52 access seats. The office component of Southern Post is now 83.5% leased. Industrious is expected to open in early 2027.

“This lease reflects continued demand for high-quality, amenity-rich office environments within mixed-use destinations,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President AH Realty Trust. “We are pleased to further enhance the tenant mix at Southern Post, reinforcing its position as a premier mixed-use destination in the greater Atlanta metro.’’

Since opening in late 2024, Southern Post has established itself as a premier mixed-use destination, welcoming numerous office tenants including Vestis, CA South, and Risk Strategies, alongside a carefully curated collection of retail and dining experiences including Watch Your Wrist, Cavina Wellness, Grana, Azotea Cantina, Bey Mediterranean, and Da Vinci's Donuts.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Administration

Email: Chelsea.Forrest@ahrealtytrust.com