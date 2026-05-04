A.I.S. Resources Enters Option Agreement for Pocologan Copper-Gold-Silver Exploration Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) (“A.I.S.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement, granting A.I.S. the right to acquire 100% interest in the Pocologan copper-gold-silver project, about 40 kilometres west of Saint John.

A.I.S. CEO, Marc Enright-Morin said, “During our time prospecting on our Saint John project, the opportunity arose to acquire a new and promising discovery in the vicinity. We see many synergies between the projects, and we are excited to increase our presence in New Brunswick.”

Project Highlights:

Favourable geology: The Pocologan Project covers a structurally complex terrane boundary setting considered favourable for IOCG, magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold mineralization.

The Pocologan Project covers a structurally complex terrane boundary setting considered favourable for IOCG, magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold mineralization. Multiple targets: Key targets include Pennfield Station–Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour, where copper-gold-silver mineralization has been identified in historical and Optionor-supplied work.

Key targets include Pennfield Station–Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour, where copper-gold-silver mineralization has been identified in historical and Optionor-supplied work. Encouraging historical and Optionor-supplied assays: Selected historical and Optionor-supplied grab and outcrop samples reportedly returned values ranging from below detection to 45 g/t Au, 0.11 to 314 g/t Ag, and 1.1 ppm to 15.1% Cu. These results are selective surface samples, and may not represent average grade, true width, continuity, or economic potential.

Selected historical and Optionor-supplied grab and outcrop samples reportedly returned values ranging from below detection to 45 g/t Au, 0.11 to 314 g/t Ag, and 1.1 ppm to 15.1% Cu. These results are selective surface samples, and may not represent average grade, true width, continuity, or economic potential. Next steps: Planned work includes data verification, mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, airborne and ground geophysics, target modelling, and potential first-pass drilling.





Exposed outcrop 1





Pocologan outcrop near Highway 1





Rock chip with copper mineralization 1





Rock chip with copper mineralization 2

Geological Setting and History:

The Pocologan Project area is interpreted from Optionor compilation of historical materials to host several early-stage copper-gold-silver target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River IOCG/magmatic copper-gold target, and the Red Head Harbour copper-silver-gold target. The project is situated in a structurally complex terrane boundary setting, that includes the Pocologan Mylonitic Suite and related crustal-scale fault architecture, a geological environment the Company considers favourable for iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG), magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold mineralization.

Selected Optionor-supplied grab and outcrop samples from 2023 to 2025 returned values ranging from below detection to 45 g/t Au, 0.11 to 314 g/t Ag, and 1.1 ppm to 15.1% Cu. These results are from selective surface samples and should not be considered representative of average grade, continuity, true width, or economic potential. The mineralization is described as chalcopyrite, bornite and tetrahedrite associated with the Andys Pond Gabbro, where multiple kilometre-scale mineralized trends have been interpreted from surface sampling and prospecting. These samples were analyzed in Activation Laboratories (ACTLABS), and Agat Labs, both are accredited laboratories in Canada, and have their own quality assurance / quality control protocols.

The Red Head Harbour target includes an abandoned late-1800s copper mine on the east side of Red Head Cove, reportedly reopened in 1917, where pyrite and chalcopyrite occur in a schistose felsic volcanic or xenolithic host within Precambrian granodiorite of the McCarthy's Point pluton. Historical sampling in 1990 as reported in New Brunswick government assessment / mineral occurrence records reportedly returned 1.11% Cu from outcrop at the old shaft and 3.74% Cu from outcrop approximately 70 m southeast of the shaft. Prospecting in 2024-2025 reportedly confirmed copper mineralization at the historical mine area and identified additional mineralized outcrops approximately 1.7 km along strike to the southeast, with four selected 2025 outcrop samples returning values greater than 1% Cu to a high of 4.06% Cu; two of those samples also reportedly returned 31 ppm Ag and 33 ppm Ag.

The Company cautions that the above results are from selective historical and/or Optionor-supplied outcrop and prospecting samples, which may not be representative of the average grade or true width of mineralization. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify continuity, grade, width, tonnage, or the economic significance of the reported mineralization. A.I.S. has completed a limited due diligence sampling for which the results will be released as soon as available. The Company also intends to complete systematic field sampling on the Property as part of its 2026 exploration program.





Rock chip with copper mineralization 3

Additional Information Regarding Transaction Terms:

The Company may acquire 100% interest in the Pocologan Project by making the following payments:

(i) An Option Payment consisting of $30,000 cash upon signing of the Agreement and $30,000 worth of A.I.S.’ common shares within 5 business days following TSX-V Exchange acceptance;

(ii) An Option Payment consisting of $30,000 cash and $30,000 worth of A.I.S.’s common shares on or before each of the 1st through 4th year anniversary of signing the Option Agreement.

The Company can pay cash instead of issuing common shares. The price of the common shares to be issued will be volume weighted average price and shall not be less than $0.09.

The Optionor will retain a 2% NSR after A.I.S. acquires 100% interest in the Pocologan Project. The Company will have the right of first refusal to purchase 50% of the retained NSR (1% NSR) by paying the Optionor a cash amount of $1,000,000 cash (or an agreed amount of cash/shares).

A.I.S. is at arms’ length to the Optionor.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on IOCG/magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including Pennfield Station-Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour, where surface prospecting has outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered/sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage, and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling and geophysical work before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity or economic potential.

The project covers approximately 21.5 km² in New Brunswick, Canada, an established Canadian mining jurisdiction. Located just 40 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick and 50 km from the U.S. border, the project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, power stations, and a skilled local workforce.

Next Steps:

A.I.S. plans to begin with compilation and verification of historical and Optionor-supplied geological, geochemical and geophysical data, followed by a phased field program designed to confirm the reported copper-gold-silver occurrences and prioritize drill targets.

The proposed 2026 exploration work program may include: (i) airborne magnetic and VLF electromagnetic survey; (ii) prospecting and detailed geological mapping of the known Pennfield Station-Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour occurrences; (iii) systematic channel and grab sampling of mineralized outcrops, old workings, shear zones, alteration zones and intrusive contacts; (iv) soil and/or till geochemical sampling over covered extensions of mineralized trends; (v) ground geophysical surveys, which may include magnetic and induced polarization/resistivity surveys, to define magnetite-rich, sulphide-bearing and structurally controlled targets; (vi) target modelling and prioritization; and (vii) subject to results and permitting, a first-pass diamond drilling program to test the most compelling geochemical, geophysical and geological targets.

The exploration program will be refined following completion of due diligence, land access review, permitting requirements and consultation with applicable stakeholders and regulatory authorities.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has reviewed the vendor-supplied presentation materials referenced herein; however, the Company has not yet completed sufficient independent verification of all historical and vendor-supplied assay data. Reported sample results are selective in nature and should not be considered representative of the average grade or true width of mineralization on the project.

Debt Settlement

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received the TSX-V Exchange acceptance for the settlement of outstanding fees to directors and officers. The Company will be issuing an aggregate of 7,186,091 common shares to settle an aggregate amount of $503,026.40.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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