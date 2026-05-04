EnviroGold Announces 99% Exercise of Warrants Expiring April 30, 2026, Raising $3.56 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”) a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, today announced that 44,474,680 of 44,885,580 warrants expiring on April 30, 2026 were exercised prior to expiry, representing an exercise rate of more than 99% and generating $3,557,974 in new cash proceeds for the Company.

Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of EnviroGold Global, said:

“This is an outstanding result and a clear vote of confidence from our warrantholders, with more than 99% of the expiring warrants being exercised. Importantly, this strengthens our balance sheet at a pivotal point in EnviroGold’s growth cycle and positions the Company to accelerate commercialization of the NVRO Process™.”

Use of Proceeds

The additional capital will support:

Ongoing commercialization initiatives as the Company advances the NVRO Process™ toward industrial scale commercial deployment - Technology Readiness Level 9;

Customer engagement and project assessment activities across global mining markets;

Continued advancement of EnviroGold’s technology licensing model; and

Further development of the Company’s critical minerals hub strategy, a centralized processing approach designed to accelerate industrial-scale deployment of the NVRO Process™ across mine waste, tailings, and other qualifying mineralized material from multiple sources.

NVRO Process™

EnviroGold’s NVRO Process™ is being positioned as a transformative technology for the mining sector, with three core applications:

A reprocessing solution for legacy tailings;

A primary mineral processing technology for sulphidic and refractory ores; and

A back-of-mine solution to reduce future tailings generation and acid-generating waste.



By targeting metal recovery from mine waste and difficult-to-process sulphide materials, EnviroGold is focused on creating new economic value while supporting improved environmental outcomes for mine owners, tailings owners, and surrounding communities.

David Cam, Executive Chairman of EnviroGold Global, said:

“The near-total exercise of these warrants is more than a financing milestone, it demonstrates our shareholders’ strong support for the Company’s strategy. EnviroGold is entering a critical phase of execution, and this additional capital allows us to move forward with greater confidence, momentum, and flexibility as we advance commercialization and pursue growth opportunities.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global Limited is a clean technology company focused on monetizing mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental liabilities through the recovery of valuable metals. The Company’s proprietary NVRO Process™ is designed to recover precious, strategic, and critical metals from sulphidic and refractory mine waste and ores using a low-temperature, atmospheric-pressure process.

EnviroGold operates a capital-light business model built on technology licensing, strategic partnerships, and project deployment pathways that enable mining companies and tailings owners to assess and commercialize metal recovery opportunities from existing waste streams and future mine operations. The Company is also advancing its critical minerals hub strategy to support centralized processing opportunities and accelerate commercial deployment of the NVRO Process™ across multiple mineralized waste and ore streams.

CONTACTS:



Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “positioned,” “advance,” “accelerate,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the intended use of proceeds from the exercise of the warrants; the Company’s ability to strengthen its balance sheet and advance its growth strategy; the acceleration of commercialization of the NVRO Process™; the advancement of the NVRO Process™ toward industrial-scale commercial deployment; customer engagement and project assessment activities across global mining markets; the continued advancement of the Company’s technology licensing model; the development of the Company’s critical minerals hub strategy; the potential applications of the NVRO Process™ as a reprocessing solution for legacy tailings, a primary mineral processing technology for sulphidic and refractory ores, and a back-of-mine solution to reduce future tailings generation and acid-generating waste; the potential economic and environmental benefits of the NVRO Process™; and the Company’s future growth opportunities, business plans, commercialization initiatives and strategic objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the proceeds from the warrant exercises will be available and used as currently anticipated; that the Company will have sufficient capital and resources to advance its commercialization initiatives; that the NVRO Process™ will continue to demonstrate technical performance, scalability and commercial applicability; that customer engagement and project assessment activities will progress as anticipated; that mining companies, tailings owners and other potential counterparties will be willing to evaluate, adopt or enter into commercial arrangements involving the NVRO Process™; that the Company will be able to advance its technology licensing model and critical minerals hub strategy on acceptable terms and timelines; that required equipment, personnel, technical inputs, regulatory approvals, permits, third-party services and strategic relationships will be available on acceptable terms; and that general business, regulatory, commodity price, market and economic conditions will remain supportive of the Company’s plans and operations.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and commercialization strategy; risks that the NVRO Process™ may not perform as expected at pilot, demonstration or commercial scale; risks relating to technology validation, scale-up, deployment and commercial adoption; risks that customer engagement and project assessment activities may not result in commercial arrangements, licensing revenue or project deployment; risks relating to the development of the Company’s critical minerals hub strategy; risks relating to permitting, regulatory approvals, stakeholder engagement and project-specific technical requirements; risks relating to the availability and suitability of mine waste, tailings and other mineralized material for processing; risks relating to commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, inflation, supply chains, logistics and availability of financing; risks relating to competition, intellectual property, strategic partnerships and reliance on third parties; changes in market, economic, industry, regulatory or political conditions; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.