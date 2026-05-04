Dubai, UAE, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's most recent presale round closed ahead of schedule, and what is building inside this project is the kind of setup that every crypto investor spends years waiting for. Fresh wallets enter at twice the rate of last month, the community outgrows everything else in the market, and the profiles behind the largest entries match addresses that built early DOGE and SHIB positions. Every round that closes lifts the entry cost, every buyer who locked a position before this sellout holds an advantage that grows with each stage, and the combination of working exchange tools with this level of community growth has never appeared at presale stage before.

The broader crypto news is flashing green, and the XRP price is leading the large-cap discussion after the XRP Ledger crossed $3 billion in tokenized real-world assets on May 3, with analysts asking if the XRP price prediction can ever reach $1,000 per Cryptonews. This article delivers the full breakdown.

Crypto News: Pepeto Launch Update While the XRP Price Prediction Backs the Bull Case

Pepeto is clearing presale rounds at a speed that only the largest launches in the past two cycles have matched, and a bull cycle is forming where every trader who lived through the last one remembers that positions taken during fear pay the most. The XRP price tells the story. The XRP Ledger just crossed $3 billion in tokenized real-world assets after a 59% jump in 30 days per 24/7 Wall St, with Ondo Finance holding $323 million in tokenized Treasuries and Archax committing $1 billion more. Changelly projects an average XRP price of $2.06 by December 2026, while Jake Claver projects $1,000 if major banks fully adopt Ripple settlement rails.

The XRP price sits at $1.38 after spot ETF inflows hit their strongest stretch since December 2025. The token would need a 724x move to hit $1,000, putting the market cap near $60 trillion. That number is not realistic in the near term, but ex-Goldman analyst Dom Kwok and Black Swan Capitalist analyst Vandell both argue that in a world of constant fiat value loss, price prediction ceilings on hard assets shift over time.

That is exactly how the sharpest money in crypto operates. They hold XRP for the large-cap move but stack a presale entry alongside it because that one position separates a good year from a life-changing one. Pepeto leads crypto news coverage above every other presale, and a closer look at what sits behind this project makes the reason clear.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Project Attracting the Entire Market

Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange powered by AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade processed after launch feeds buying pressure straight back to the token, rewarding holders who locked in early.

Every strong portfolio this cycle needs one entry with genuine breakout upside, and Pepeto is taking that spot faster than any other token. The Dogecoin connection is the other force pulling large wallets in, because the community momentum forming around Pepeto tracks the same growth curve that turned DOGE holders into millionaires. The Elon Musk talk spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps that attention growing stronger by the day. The on-chain data from large wallets confirms it, and the former Binance developer on the team gives the project a level of trust that sits on top of the community reach and turns interest into real conviction.

Dogecoin created massive wealth with absolutely nothing built behind it, and Pepeto brings that same unstoppable community force but pairs it with an exchange designed to keep buying pressure compounding long after the listing. That is why watching the XRP price crawl toward $2.06 over months feels painfully slow to the whales who see Pepeto able to deliver far wider returns in weeks.

Conclusion

People chase life-changing returns every cycle, but the ones who get there share one trait: they moved before the rest of the market caught on. XRP at $1.38 proved how a large cap alone is not enough, while Pepeto makes that decision easy because the potential is clear. The live products support strong returns on their own, and the full case has no upper limit because an exchange platform paired with this level of community growth goes beyond the Dogecoin run that turned thousands of early buyers into millionaires.

The only thing left is acting fast, because Pepeto could launch any day, and that is how millions missed early XRP, early DOGE, and every other entry that turned ordinary wallets into millionaire accounts. A few months from now this is either the story of a first million in crypto news or the one regret no one forgets.

Enter Pepeto Before the Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction ever reach $1,000?

At $1,000 the XRP market cap would hit $60 trillion, which is not realistic near term, but ex-Goldman analyst Dom Kwok projects that target by 2030 on full institutional adoption.

Why is Pepeto the leading presale in crypto news?

Pepeto is the leading presale because it raised $9.78 million faster than any token this cycle while combining a zero-fee exchange and AI contract scanner verified by SolidProof with a Binance listing expected at $0.0000001868 with 176% APY.



