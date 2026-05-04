Magna Mining Announces Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

SUDBURY, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (“Magna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation on or before July 29, 2026.



The Company will issue a news release once the TSX confirms the date on which trading of Magna Mining’s common shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

Concurrently with the graduation to the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.



Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna stated, "Graduating to the Toronto Stock Exchange is a key deliverable for Magna Mining in 2026. A listing on the TSX will provide greater visibility and access to a wider range of potential investors, as well as the opportunity to be included in various indices. As operational momentum continues at our producing McCreedy West copper-precious metals mine in Sudbury, Ontario, we are actively evaluating the return of nickel mining operations at the mine, given the recent improvement in nickel prices. At Levack Mine, we continue to advance towards a restart decision with active underground development and exploration underway in parallel with refurbishment of hoisting infrastructure and preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment to be completed in the third quarter. At Crean Hill, we continue with surface infrastructure installation along with the advancement of a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted to be released at the end of Q3.”

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may”, “might”, “potential”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “continue”, “intend”, “plan”, “target”, “forecast”, “prospective”, “significant” or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the Company's expectation that it will receive final approval to list its common shares on the TSX and delist its common shares from the TSXV; the Company's expectation that it will issue a news release confirming the date on which trading of its common shares is expected to commence on the TSX, upon the satisfaction of certain customary conditions of the TSX; the Company's expectation that the TSX listing will provide greater visibility and access to a wider range of potential investors, as well as the opportunity to be included in various indices; and the Company's goals, plans, commitments, objectives and strategies, including completing and delivery a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Levack Mine and a Pre-Feasibility Study for Crean Hill. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the failure to receive final approval from the TSX to list the Company’s shares on the TSX, the failure of additional drilling to support assumptions, expectations or estimates of potential mineralization, metal tonnes or grade, the failure of additional drilling to support additional expansion or delineation of estimated resources, the failure to have accurately estimated declared mineral resources or mineral reserves, the failure of additional drilling to support production planning or replenish production or mined ore, the failure to maintain an adequate rate of development or access to stopes to maintain production, the failure to meet production, cost, cash flow or development expectations, forecasts or guidance, the lack of availability of drill rigs to implement exploration or other programs or the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with additional exploration, development, production or other drilling, such as a restart of production from the Intermain Nickel Zone at the McCreedy West mine, continued delays for assay results, the failure to bring the Levack and Crean Hill mines back into production subsequent to the completion of the current preliminary economic assessment and pre-feasibility study now underway for these projects, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and Platinum Group Metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company’s public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup

Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA

Executive Vice President

705-482-9667

Email: info@magnamining.com