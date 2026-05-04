Bowman Acquires Nevada-based Smith & Associates Land Surveying

RESTON, Va., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, today announced it has acquired Smith & Associates Land Surveying, LLC, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based land surveying firm with more than three decades of experience supporting regional land development and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 2018 by Michael G. Smith, Smith & Associates Land Surveying provides a comprehensive range of services, including boundary, topographic, land development, utility and construction surveying for both public and private sector clients. The company has supported projects for major regional and national agencies, including the Nevada Department of Transportation, Las Vegas Valley Water District, Regional Transportation Commission, Clark County and multiple municipalities throughout Southern Nevada, as well as federal clients such as the Department of Defense.

“This acquisition strengthens Bowman’s presence in the Southwest region, including the growing Las Vegas market, which continues to benefit from long-term population growth and infrastructure investment,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Smith & Associates brings a highly respected team with deep expertise and long-standing client relationships. Their commitment to proactive project management, client service and schedule-driven delivery aligns closely with our culture and client-first approach. We are pleased to expand our surveying capabilities and deepen our client relationships in the region. We expect Smith & Associates to leverage Bowman’s geospatial platform to support the continued growth of the business and expand service offerings to their client base. In addition, their field-driven surveying services are well-positioned to benefit from our data processing capabilities and evolving technology infrastructure. We welcome Michael and his team to Bowman.”

“Joining Bowman represents an exciting next chapter for our team and our clients,” said Mr. Smith, founder of Smith & Associates Land Surveying. “We’ve built our business on responsiveness, proactive project management and strong client relationships, and Bowman shares that same commitment. Becoming part of Bowman allows us to expand our capabilities and support a broader range of infrastructure projects with enhanced resources and technology while continuing to deliver the high-quality service our clients expect.”

Financed with a combination of cash and a seller promissory note, the transaction reflects Bowman’s continued execution of its disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting high-quality firms that complement existing operations, can be efficiently integrated into its platform and meet established return thresholds. Bowman anticipates the acquisition to contribute approximately $2.0 million in annualized net service billing and be immediately accretive. More detailed information on M&A activities, pipeline and guidance updates are provided in connection with quarterly earnings.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in over 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com