Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) Announces That They Are Now Offering Wholesale Electronics to the General Public Through Their Online Auction Site

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a leading IT Asset Management and Electronics Refurbishment company, is pleased to announce that we are now offering wholesale electronics to the general public through our online auction site.

The newly rebuilt platform will offer bidding opportunities for personal and commercial buyers at all levels. Bidders will have access to millions of dollars' worth of refurbished electronics, including, but not limited to, computers, phones, servers, RAM, and other devices certified under the R2v3 Ready-for-Resale renewal process.

Buying through our new auction site gives customers direct access to ATR’s Renewed in America products: quality electronics renewed through trusted U.S. facilities that support responsible reuse and help keep valuable technology out of landfills. Every purchase helps advance sustainability while supporting American refurbishment, logistics, ecommerce, and technical jobs across ATR’s nationwide operations.

ATR also offers premium products through ATRStore.com, where customers can shop new-in-box items, Grade-A products, and a wide range of accessories at discounted rates. For buyers searching for hard-to-find items, specialty electronics, and collectibles, ATR also makes unique inventory and discounted electronics available through our three eBay stores. Together, these platforms give customers more ways to purchase virtually any electronic or technological device, in quantities that meet their individual needs, at discounted prices.

The R2 Ready for Resale renewal process ensures each product is carefully received, evaluated, tested, data-sanitized when applicable, and prepared for its next user through a responsible reuse channel. Items that meet resale standards are thoroughly tested, verified for functionality, and listed with clear condition details, giving customers confidence in exactly what they are purchasing. This process helps extend the useful life of quality electronics, so renewed products should absolutely be considered a smart, reliable, and sustainable purchase option.

“ATR’s auction site gives you a smarter way to save money on renewed products while creating U.S jobs, reducing electronic waste, and buying directly from a trusted source,” said Matthew Beer, eCommerce Manager for ATR

Getting started is simple and non-invasive: customers only need to register to bid, then can securely browse products, place bids, receive winning notifications, and initiate checkout processes through the site. We will not spam customers or abuse their contact information; account details are used to support a safe auction experience, purchase communication, billing, and secure order management. The platform is built around familiar auction and ecommerce features, including registered bidding, product photos and descriptions, private questions, winning notifications, billing entry, checkout, and supported payment processing.

“ATR makes it easy for new customers to sell equipment that does not require guaranteed destruction or line-by-line asset management reporting, offering a streamlined path for responsible recovery and resale. We welcome the opportunity to review what you have available, provide a competitive bid, and discuss practical equipment lifecycle solutions tailored to your needs. Interested parties looking to sell equipment to ATR can contact us at Support@ATrecycle.com,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing.

Visit ATRauctions.com today to start bidding on quality Renewed in America products that help you save money while supporting the reuse of sustainable technology. Organizations with surplus equipment can trust ATR for practical ITAD and Value Recovery solutions designed to maximize returns and extend the life of usable technology. To learn more, search Advanced Technology Recycling on Google and connect with a trusted leader in responsible electronics recovery.

About ATR

ATR is a certified woman-owned company and a nationally recognized leader in electronics recycling and IT asset management, proudly headquartered in Pensacola, FL. As an R2v3/RIOS certified company, ATR upholds the highest standards of environmental sustainability, data security, and responsible recycling. We are approved by the U.S. State Department for ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) disposal programs and offer GSA (General Services Administration) discounts to all federal agencies. With a deep commitment to providing comprehensive life cycle management services, ATR has built a reputation as an industry leader, delivering the most robust and trusted service portfolio in the market.