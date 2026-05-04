Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District Announces Strategic Partnership with Edustaff to Strengthen Educator Staffing Solutions

OAK CREEK, Wis., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District (OCF) has announced a new partnership with Edustaff, a leading provider of educational staffing services, to enhance the district’s ability to recruit, place, and retain high-quality substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff across its schools. The collaboration is designed to ensure continuity of instruction and student support throughout the academic year.

Under the agreement, Edustaff will manage the full lifecycle of substitute and support staff recruitment — from sourcing and credentialing to scheduling and compliance — leveraging its proprietary technology platform and deep network of education professionals. This allows OCF administrators and principals to focus on their core mission of delivering an exceptional learning experience for students.

Edustaff brings decades of experience partnering with school districts across the Midwest to address the persistent challenge of staff shortages. The company's approach combines personalized service, rigorous background screening, and ongoing professional development resources to help districts maintain instructional quality and a safe learning environment.

“Partnering with Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District is an exciting opportunity for Edustaff. The district’s commitment to its students and staff is evident, and we are proud to bring our expertise in substitute staffing to support that mission. Together, we will work to ensure every classroom has a qualified professional ready to step in and make a difference each and every day.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

The partnership takes effect immediately, with Edustaff beginning onboarding operations in coordination with OCF’s Human Resources department. Both organizations anticipate a seamless transition that minimizes disruption for current staff and school building teams.

About Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District

The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District serves students across the communities of Oak Creek and Franklin in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. OCF is committed to preparing every student for success in college, career, and community through rigorous academics, enriching extracurricular opportunities, and a supportive learning environment. For more information, visit www.ocfsd.org.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information:

Edustaff Public Relations

877-974-6338

publicrelations@edustaff.org