CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) Reports Year-End 2025

Katy, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) (the “Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Renewable and Hydrocarbon Motor Fuels, today announces to its investors and future investors audited financial results for Year-End 2025.

Year-End 2025

Key Financial Highlights for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025, Compared to Prior Year Period:

2025 Revenues of $6.45 Million vs 2024 Revenues of $8.00 Million



2025 EBITDA of $27,563 vs 2024 EBITDA of $150,236



2025 Net Income (loss) of $(157,665) vs 2024 Net Income (loss) of $(47,478)



2025 Total Liabilities of $644,339 vs 2024 Total Liabilities of $835,336



2025 Debt of $576,034 vs 2024 Debt of $683,098



Report: SEC Form 1-K (Period Ending 12/31/2025)

Management Commentary:

The Company delivered revenue of $6.45 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $8.00 million in the prior year, representing a decline of approximately 19.4%. The revenue reduction reflects softer operating activity during the year, including lower sales volumes across business segments. Management continues to evaluate market conditions and commercial strategies to restore top-line growth.

EBITDA for 2025 was $27,563, compared with $150,236 in 2024. While EBITDA remained positive, the decrease reflects lower revenues and reduced operating leverage. Management remained focused on controlling discretionary spending and improving operational efficiency throughout the year.

The Company reported a net loss of $157,665 for 2025, compared with a net loss of $47,478 in the prior year. The increased loss was primarily driven by lower operating earnings, together with the continued impact of fixed costs, financing expenses, and annual “Public” reporting expenses.

Despite earnings pressure, the Company made meaningful progress in strengthening its balance sheet. Total liabilities decreased to $644,339 at December 31, 2025, from $835,336 at December 31, 2024, representing a reduction of approximately 22.9%. In addition, total debt declined to $576,034 from $683,098, a decrease of approximately 15.7%. These reductions reflect management’s continued commitment to deleveraging and prudent capital management.

Looking ahead, management’s priorities remain centered on rebuilding revenue momentum, enhancing profitability, preserving liquidity, and continuing to reduce leverage. The Company believes its strengthened liability position and disciplined cost structure provide a solid foundation for improved financial performance in future periods.

Additional accurate information about the Company can be found on the OTC Markets website at the following links and on the EDGAR filing website provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission:

CWPE Overview

CWPE Security Detail

CWPE Financials

CWPE News

CWPE Disclosures

SEC Filings

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com , email: investor@cwpetroleumcorp.com , or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp, a Texas corporation, began operations in 2011. CW Petroleum Corp, a Wyoming corporation, was incorporated in April 2018 and has acquired the Texas corporation as a wholly-owned subsidiary. CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and a 92 Octane Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users. The EPA licenses the Company to create its proprietary gasoline blends. CW Petroleum Corp is licensed to distribute Diesel Fuel & Gasoline by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the oil and gas markets, energy markets, and other markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate, or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.