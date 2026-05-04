Prospect Capital Completes $26 Million Investment in Security Fire Systems

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”) and an affiliate have provided a first lien senior secured term loan and a preferred equity investment in Security Fire Systems (“SFS”), aggregating approximately $26 million, in collaboration with Blackford Capital.

Founded in 1993, SFS is an industry leader for fire security and protection, offering a comprehensive line of products and services, including automatic fire sprinkler design services, fire sprinkler system installation, system testing, system maintenance and servicing, remodel & retrofits, fire alarms and emergency response. SFS is certified to provide services in Texas, California, Arkansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma to multiple customer bases and end markets, consisting of hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, aviation, government, residential and religious properties.

“Prospect is pleased to provide growth capital to enable SFS to pursue compelling organic and acquisitive growth opportunities,” said Angel Solis, Managing Director at Prospect. “We are excited to support Blackford Capital on their mission to make SFS a high-performing market leader in the fire suppression space.”

“We were pleased to work with Prospect, which was responsive, diligent, and creative on this transaction,” said Martin Stein, Founder and Managing Director of Blackford Capital. “Having Prospect as an investor strengthens SFS’s position as a compelling acquirer of more growing and profitable businesses in the fire suppression space.”

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company that primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately-held companies. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture. In 2023 and 2024, Blackford Capital was named to Inc’s list of Founder-Friendly Investors, was recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by both Buyouts Magazine and the Global M&A Network Atlas Awards. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

grier@prospectcap.com

Telephone (212) 448-0702