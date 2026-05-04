SOLV Energy Expands Utility Infrastructure Platform with Roberson Waite Electric Acquisition, Advancing Long-Term Growth Strategy for Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLV Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWH) (“SOLV”), a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Roberson Waite Electric (“RWE”), a California-based provider of utility substation construction, testing, commissioning, and related infrastructure services.

The acquisition broadens SOLV’s service capabilities and supports its expansion into the regulated utility market, aligning the company with long-term investment in grid modernization and resilience. RWE’s specialized technical capabilities, longstanding utility relationships, and experienced workforce also provide operating leverage to SOLV’s existing platform across large-scale solar generation, energy storage, and high voltage infrastructure.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Anaheim, California, RWE builds on a multi-generation family legacy in utility infrastructure, with decades of experience supporting safety-critical substation projects for major electric utilities in Southern California. RWE is recognized for its execution at brownfield sites and in dense urban environments and for its consistent, repeat work with regulated utility customers.

“This acquisition advances SOLV’s strategy to build a diversified, scalable energy and infrastructure services platform aligned with utility investment,” said George Hershman, Chief Executive Officer of SOLV Energy. “Adding RWE’s substation expertise strengthens our lifecycle approach, enabling us to support utilities from construction through long-term operation.”

“Joining SOLV allows us to build on our strong foundation while expanding our ability to serve customers as investment in critical infrastructure continues to grow,” said James Waite, Chief Executive Officer of RWE. “We look forward to being part of a broader vision and platform focused on long-term infrastructure performance and reliability.”

RWE will operate as a SOLV Energy company, retaining its current leadership team, operating model, and customer relationships. The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2026.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 21 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 150 operating power plants, representing over 20 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications / Anthony Rozmus

InvestorRelations@solvenergy.com

Media Contact:

Ashley McCarthy

media@solvenergy.com