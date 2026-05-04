Green Thumb Industries Files Applications for DEA Registration Following Historic Rescheduling of Medical Cannabis

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced that it has submitted applications to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) to register certain state-licensed medical cannabis operations under the expedited registration pathway created in connection with the recent rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

“Schedule III changes the future of medical cannabis in America, and Green Thumb is ready for what comes next,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Rescheduling recognizes what millions of patients have known for years, opens the door to more research, and begins to fix the punitive tax treatment that has held responsible operators back. By seeking DEA registration, Green Thumb is taking a practical step toward a more normalized, regulated federal industry. We look forward to discussing this milestone along with our first quarter results with investors this Wednesday, May 6.”

Green Thumb owns RISE Dispensaries across 14 U.S. markets and operates over 110 retail locations serving both medical patients and adult-use consumers. The Company manufactures and produces a leading and award-winning portfolio of branded products including RYTHM, incredibles, Dogwalkers, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green.

First Quarter 2026 Earnings

Green Thumb will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss results and answer questions.

Participants can pre-register for their preferred method by using the link above and entering their contact information. Registrants will receive a phone number or webcast link and personalized PIN to listen in live. The recording will also be available after the call at https://investors.gtigrows.com/.

The Green Thumb investor presentation is also available at any time for more information on the Company. The presentation can be accessed at https://investors.gtigrows.com/news-events/events-presentations .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, some of which are licensed, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain with over 100 locations. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at https://investors.gtigrows.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information licensing with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), future tax treatment, and other implications of DEA registration, as well as the timing of future earnings releases. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257