Istios Health Partners with CARE-ID to Expand National Infectious Disease Clinical Research Network

PHOENIX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istios Health, a healthcare technology and services company driving the advancement of care delivery and clinical research, enabled by the Istios real-world evidence (RWE) platform called “Navigator”, today announced a strategic partnership with The Clinical Alliance for Research and Education - Infectious Diseases (CARE-ID), a leading clinical research site based in Annandale, Virginia.

More than 85% of patients receive care in community settings and fewer than 5% participate in clinical trials, primarily due to lack of access at the point of care. This structural mismatch limits enrollment, delays drug development, and restricts patient access to innovative therapies.

The Istios Health and CARE-ID partnership is purpose-built to address this gap by embedding clinical research directly into community-based care delivery. By combining Istios Health’s national, multi-specialty physician network and technology-enabled infrastructure with CARE-ID’s deep infectious disease clinical research expertise, the collaboration accelerates trial access to previously underserved patient populations while improving the efficiency and quality of trial execution for sponsors.

"CARE-ID has built a trusted infectious disease research organization with a clear commitment to participant safety, data quality, and scientific integrity," said Nikos Nikolopoulos, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Istios Health. "CARE-ID will serve as an infectious disease center of excellence within our national infectious disease, immunology & inflammation, and cardiorenal metabolic specialist network — an integrated platform designed around the shift in drug development from indication-specific programs to shared pathways and mechanisms that span multiple specialties and diseases."

“We are looking forward to partnering with Istios Health at such an important time for infectious disease clinical research,” said Dr. David Wheeler of CARE-ID. “Istios Health’s national reach, technology platform, and dedication to advancing infectious disease research create a new opportunity for CARE-ID, our investigators, and the communities we serve. By combining CARE-ID’s clinical research experience with Istios Health’s infrastructure and national network, I am confident we will be well positioned for the future of clinical research and better able to help accelerate access to cutting-edge drugs and therapies.”

As part of the partnership, Dr. Wheeler will also join Istios Health as a National Research and Science Advisor, collaborating across the organization’s network of physician partner practices and principal investigators and in the continued development of the Istios RWE-powered Navigator Platform.

About Istios Health

Istios Health is a national specialty network advancing clinical care delivery and clinical research across infectious disease, immunology & inflammation, and cardiorenal metabolic medicine. The company partners with independent community specialists and life sciences organizations to embed telehealth, real-world evidence, and clinical trial infrastructure directly into routine specialty care. By connecting fragmented independent practices into a technology-enabled, mechanism-aligned network, Istios Health preserves physician autonomy, expands patient access to innovative therapies, and gives life sciences sponsors the integrated, multi-specialty infrastructure that modern drug development demands.

About CARE-ID

CARE-ID conducts clinical research trials in the field of infectious diseases with a focus on participant safety and confidentiality, quality of data, and integrity of results. CARE-ID partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop experimental therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and provides opportunities for volunteers to participate in clinical trials.

About Dr. David Wheeler

Dr. David Wheeler is a partner at Infectious Diseases Physicians, Inc. (IDP) and a founder of CARE-ID. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed his infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Maryland. He has practiced in Northern Virginia for nearly three decades and has been a leader in HIV treatment in the Washington metropolitan area. He is a Professor of Medical Education at the University of Virginia Inova Campus, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), and a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA). Dr. Wheeler has been consistently recognized among the top infectious disease physicians in the Washington metropolitan area by The Washingtonian Magazine.

For more information please contact:

growth@istioshealth.com