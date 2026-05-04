Meet SprySite: The Website Builder and Marketing Platform Redefining Small Business Websites

Monterey, CA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SprySite, a new all-in-one website builder and small business marketing platform, has officially launched with a clear mission: to give small businesses an affordable, simple, and genuinely useful online home - without the headaches, complexity, or cost of traditional website builders or expensive marketing agencies.

Your Website: Simple, Powerful, Spry

SprySite is built around this core belief: most small businesses don't need the overpriced, complicated luxury sports car for a website they're so often pushed into purchasing. They need a simple vehicle that gets their business where it needs to go - easily, affordably, and without requiring an overpriced mechanic every time something needs to change.

The Problem SprySite Solves

For years, small business owners have faced an uncomfortable dilemma when it comes to getting online.

They can turn to the traditional DIY website builders - only to discover that "easy" isn't always so easy. The platforms are layered with complicated features most small businesses will never use, the learning curve is steeper than advertised, and the costs quietly compound as businesses are pushed toward upgrades, add-ons, and third-party integrations just to accomplish basic marketing goals.

Or they can hire a marketing agency - and face price tags in the thousands of dollars for the website alone. Along with expensive ongoing costs for every little update needed or any additional support. And there's no guarantee that spending more to get online will actually create results! Many small businesses especially learn this only after they purchased that luxury sports car for a website.

Either path leads to the same frustrating outcomes: a business owner spending too much of their own time working on their website, rather than their website working for their business - or spending tons of money to have an agency build it and hoping it creates results. Plus the headache of still needing to purchase separate software for CRM tools, email marketing, review management, and more.



SprySite was built to solve these common small business issues, while keeping the experience easy enough to empower even the most non-technical business owners. See how SprySite works here.

A Simple Website. A Complete Platform.

SprySite gives small businesses a clean, simple website that accurately represents who they are - paired with every tool they need to engage customers, drive leads, capture reviews, and grow. All of it included in a single, affordable monthly plan.

The platform includes:

A simple website with a straightforward setup that most business owners can customize, launch - domain connected and live - in far less time than competing platforms

Easy customization options for colors, backgrounds, fonts, themes - plus add your logo, banners, videos, and more





Build unique pages and sections with foundation templates and a library of content blocks for infinite layout possibilities





A built-in blog and content publishing tools with AI writing assistance, so businesses can consistently publish new articles, updates, and promotions

Email and SMS marketing automation that notifies a business's audience whenever new content or promotions go live

One click reposting of all your newest posts or updates to your social media and business profiles

Review management to capture and automatically display customer reviews. Plus automated review requests so businesses can build social proof on autopilot

A reputation section that displays your reviews from other platforms and social media too

Maps, directions, hours, and contact details on display for businesses with physical locations





Calendars, forms, and a complete communication management system





A full analytics dashboard providing clear insight into website traffic, visitor behavior, email marketing, and content performance

Automated SEO optimization and AI search visibility to help businesses get found by the customers who are looking for them - all with zero technical skills required

A complete CRM with contact management, communication, sales pipeline tracking, customer notes, automated reviews, and online payments - all from the same platform as your website

"With SprySite, small businesses finally have a simple platform that covers everything they actually need, with none of the complicated extras they don't - from their website and SEO to their marketing outreach, reputation, and business management." said SprySite founder Christopher Carbaugh. "We built this because small business owners deserve tools that work as hard as they do, without requiring a technical degree or a big-agency budget. The response from our early customers has been tremendous, and our roadmap for SprySite moving forward is that of continuous improvements to best serve small businesses."

Dramatically Simpler Than Traditional Builders

SprySite's setup experience was designed with one question in mind: how simply can a business owner get online with all the important details, and then get back to running their business?

The answer with SprySite is fast. Most SprySite users can complete their website setup, connect their domain, and launch in a fraction of the time required by other platforms. The interface is intentionally uncluttered and very simple. Every feature is where a business owner would expect it to be, easy to understand, and the path from signing up to going live is much more straightforward than any other platform.

Not a DIY Platform. A Platform With Real Human Support.

SprySite stands apart from traditional website builders in another critical way: it doesn't leave business owners to figure everything out themselves.

Building a website is just the beginning. Growing an online presence, attracting the right customers, and converting visitors into paying clients requires ongoing strategy - and that's where the SprySite team steps in.

Directly inside the SprySite dashboard, users can access live expert coaching and support, on demand. No contracts. No expensive agency retainers. No AI chatbots. Just a real, experienced professional ready as-needed to help when a business owner needs guidance on their website, their marketing strategy, or getting the most out of the SprySite platform.

For business owners who aren't confident building their website themselves, SprySite also offers a done-for-you option called SpryPro - where the SprySite team builds the site on their behalf. This gives small businesses access to professional website creation at a fraction of the cost of a traditional marketing agency.

One Plan. Everything Included.

SprySite is available for $15 per month - with every feature included. No upsells. No tiers. No surprise add-on costs.

For businesses that prefer a done-for-you setup, SpryPro adds a one-time $150 setup fee, with the same $15 per month plan going forward.

There are no contracts. Customers can cancel at any time and download all their content, media, and business materials.



Simple platform. Simple pricing. That's SprySite.

It's Not a Website. It's a SprySite!

Our name itself carries a point of view in redefining small business websites.

spry (adj.): lightweight, agile, capable. Quick and nimble in movement; full of energy and ready to act with ease.

SprySite (n.): simple, active, surprisingly powerful. An all-in-one platform that gives small businesses everything they need to get online, market, and grow.

SprySite represents a fundamental shift in what small businesses are expecting from a website - and what a website should deliver in return. For too long, the standard has been set by complicated platforms and expensive agencies pushing small businesses into higher cost websites with bells and whistles they just don't need. SprySite is built for the local business owner who just needs a simple, affordable online presence and the tools to grow.

A website should be a tool that works for a business - not a project that never feels finished and continuously costs way too much. It should be simple enough to set up in an afternoon and powerful enough to fuel real results. Plus it should come with the support of real people who care about the outcome - even if you can't afford a big agency.

Every decision at SprySite comes back to the small business owner - the life coach trying to reach new customers, the contractor who just wants to come up in search rankings, the bookkeeper who needs a home base to get reviews, the small restaurant who wants to provide map directions and their menu, or the real estate agent who wants to blog and email their contacts. These are the people SprySite is built for.

Because they don't need a website. They need a SprySite.

About SprySite

SprySite is an all-in-one website builder and marketing platform built for small businesses. SprySite is the simple, yet high-performance website with everything your business needs for only $15 / month. SprySite includes a straightforward website, blogging, SEO, marketing, reviews, CRM tools, and more.

Create Your SprySite at: https://sprysite.io

Build SprySite Yourself, or We'll Build It For You

Press Inquiries

Christopher Carbaugh

info [at] hoot.host

https://sprysite.io