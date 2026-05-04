Superior Group of Companies Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Superior Group of Companies Superior Group of Companies

– Total net sales of $140.9 million, compared to $137.1 million in prior year first quarter
– Net income of $0.8 million, up from a net loss of ($0.8) million in prior year first quarter 
– EBITDA of $4.8 million, up from $3.5 million in prior year first quarter
– Confirms full-year Outlook - 
– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its first quarter 2026 results.

“Against a still uncertain economic backdrop, our first quarter results show that we are continuing to move Superior Group of Companies in the right direction, even as there is still work to reach the level of performance we are targeting,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing the benefits of the portfolio and cost actions we’ve taken over the last several years, with healthier business mix, improved underlying profitability and stronger earnings power than a year ago, despite uneven demand across our end markets. While macro and geopolitical conditions remain difficult to predict and are weighing on customer spending in certain categories, our diversified segments, strong customer relationships and flexible supply chain position us to continue taking share where we choose to compete. Consistent with the historical cadence of our business, we expect performance to be more heavily weighted to the back half of 2026, and our balance sheet and cash generation give us the ability to keep investing in our most differentiated solutions while returning capital to shareholders through our dividend and opportunistic share repurchases in support of long-term value creation.”

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, net sales were $140.9 million, compared to first quarter 2025 net sales of $137.1 million. Pretax earnings of $1.1 million compared to ($0.9) million in the first quarter of 2025. Net earnings of $0.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($0.8) million or ($0.05) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable May 29, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2026.

2026 Full-Year Outlook

The Company continues to forecast full-year 2026 net sales in the range of $572 million to $585 million, up from 2025 net sales of $566.2 million, and full-year earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.54 to $0.66, up from $0.46 in 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00am Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 11, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States or Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Please reference conference number 4789430 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to tariffs, duties, trade wars and related matters, supply disruptions, inflationary environments (including with respect to shipping costs and the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors" and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com 



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net sales $140,878  $137,097 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  88,544   86,656 
Selling and administrative expenses  50,368   50,102 
Interest expense, net  912   1,245 
   139,824   138,003 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)  1,054   (906)
Income tax expense (benefit)  220   (148)
Net income (loss) $834  $(758)
         
Net income (loss) per share:        
Basic $0.06  $(0.05)
Diluted $0.06  $(0.05)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic  14,629,019   15,599,655 
Diluted  14,917,845   15,599,655 
         
Cash dividends per common share $0.14  $0.14 

   

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $23,172  $23,691 
Accounts receivable, net  84,917   104,336 
Inventories  97,430   97,474 
Contract assets  55,313   48,903 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  13,903   13,259 
Total current assets  274,735   287,663 
Property, plant and equipment, net  35,966   37,352 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  12,157   12,620 
Deferred tax asset  14,987   15,003 
Intangible assets, net  46,359   47,254 
Goodwill  2,583   2,583 
Other assets  19,734   19,369 
Total assets $406,521  $421,844 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $45,159  $48,343 
Other current liabilities  48,324   53,041 
Current portion of long-term debt  7,031   6,563 
Total current liabilities  100,514   107,947 
Long-term debt  80,279   87,093 
Long-term pension liability  15,123   15,010 
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities  919   826 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  7,586   7,939 
Other long-term liabilities  9,349   10,211 
Total liabilities  213,770   229,026 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)  -   - 
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,632,981 and 15,730,615 shares, respectively  16   16 
Additional paid-in capital  84,857   84,628 
Retained earnings  111,233   112,871 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:  (3,355)  (4,697)
Total shareholders’ equity  192,751   192,818 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $406,521  $421,844 



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss) $834  $(758)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  2,858   3,204 
Inventory write-downs  1,095   441 
Credit loss expense  314   131 
Share-based compensation expense  887   1,283 
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  93   287 
Non-cash operating lease expense  1,019   900 
Other, net  46   86 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  19,415   2,607 
Contract assets  (6,397)  1,069 
Inventories  (994)  (2,191)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  159   749 
Other assets  (391)  113 
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  (9,044)  (9,262)
Other long-term liabilities  (537)  (647)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  9,357   (1,988)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (568)  (1,131)
Net cash used in investing activities  (568)  (1,131)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Borrowings under revolving lines of credit  10,000   19,000 
Payments under revolving lines of credit  (15,000)  (8,000)
Payments of term loan  (1,406)  (1,406)
Payments of cash dividends  (2,164)  (2,280)
Shares withheld for taxes net of proceeds received on exercise of stock options  (288)  87 
Common shares repurchased and retired  (678)  (3,777)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (9,536)  3,624 
         
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash  228   486 
Net decreases in cash and cash equivalents  (519)  991 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period  23,691   18,766 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $23,172  $19,757 



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net income (loss) $834  $(758)
Interest expense, net  912   1,245 
Income tax expense (benefit)  220   (148)
Depreciation and amortization  2,858   3,204 
EBITDA(1) $4,824  $3,543 
EBITDA margin(1)  3.4%  2.6%


(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.  EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.



SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026:                        
Net sales $90,869  $28,601  $22,253  $(845) $-  $140,878 
Cost of goods sold  59,882   18,420   10,639   (397)  -   88,544 
Gross margin  30,987   10,181   11,614   (448)  -   52,334 
Selling and administrative expenses  24,746   10,778   9,563   (448)  5,729   50,368 
Depreciation and amortization  1,374   823   588   -   73   2,858 
Segment EBITDA(1) $7,615  $226  $2,639  $-  $(5,656) $4,824 
                         
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:                        
Net sales $86,474  $27,263  $24,225  $(865) $-  $137,097 
Cost of goods sold  58,787   17,130   11,244   (505)  -   86,656 
Gross margin  27,687   10,133   12,981   (360)  -   50,441 
Selling and administrative expenses  23,420   9,526   10,921   (360)  6,595   50,102 
Depreciation and amortization  1,480   912   722   -   90   3,204 
Segment EBITDA(1) $5,747  $1,519  $2,782  $-  $(6,505) $3,543 
                         

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.


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