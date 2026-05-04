COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallant Sports and Media LLC today announced its ownership of the Galle Gallants franchise for Lanka Premier League ("LPL") Season 6, scheduled for July 10 – August 5, 2026. Galle Gallants will participate in LPL Season 6 — executed via the Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC ("IPG") platform under urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), operating as Flash Sports & Media, Inc. — positioning the franchise within a record-scale Season 6 featuring a 500–600 player registration pool, marquee global talent, and a projected USD 25–30M local economic impact. Gallant is led by Owner and Principal Kiran Mantripragada, with corporate formation and ownership documentation on file with the league. Veteran international coach Pubudu Dassanayake has been appointed Head Coach, and the franchise is in active discussions with Sri Lankan marquees Dasun Shanaka as captain and Eshan Malinga. Gallants roped in Roy Silva, Sri Lankan-born American cricketer as their strategic partner and COO to enhance local participation and overall strategy. Sharath Sriramoju will lead the franchise’s marketing and strategic initiatives as a CSO.

Key Franchise Facts:

Ownership Entity: Gallant Sports and Media LLC

Gallant Sports and Media LLC Owner / Principal: Kiran Mantripragada, Uday Kiran Namballa

Kiran Mantripragada, Uday Kiran Namballa Head Coach: Pubudu Dassanayake

Pubudu Dassanayake Spin Coach: Dinuka Hettiarachchi

Dinuka Hettiarachchi Fast Bowling Coach: Chamila Gamage

Chamila Gamage Sri Lankan Marquees in Discussion: Dasun Shanaka, Eshan Malinga

Dasun Shanaka, Eshan Malinga League Operator: Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG), via urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) / Flash Sports & Media, Inc.

Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG), via urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) / Flash Sports & Media, Inc. Tournament Window: July 10 – August 5, 2026

A Franchise Within a Record-Scale Season 6

LPL Season 6 — operated through the IPG platform under urban-gro / Flash Sports & Media — is targeting its largest-ever player pool of 500–600 athletes, the appointment of T20 legend Chris Gayle as Brand Ambassador, and a USD 25–30M projected local ecosystem impact. The Galle Gallants are positioned to participate fully in this expanded commercial, broadcast, and competitive environment.

Ownership and Coaching Leadership

Gallant Sports and Media LLC is a duly registered limited liability company formed to acquire and operate the Galle Gallants. Owner and Principal Kiran Mantripragada leads strategy across cricketing operations, commercial development, and media partnerships. The Company's LLC registration and Owner identification are on file and have been provided to the league as part of franchise onboarding.

Head Coach Pubudu Dassanayake, a former Sri Lankan international and national head coach for Canada, Nepal, and the United States — brings a track record of building competitive T20 squads and developing emerging talent under tournament pressure.

Squad Strategy: Local Anchors, Global Marquees

Galle Gallants is in active discussions with Dasun Shanaka, former Sri Lanka T20I captain and proven match-winning all-rounder, and Ishan Malinga, one of Sri Lanka's leading top bowlers, to anchor the franchise's local identity. Around them, the Company will pursue international marquee talent at the Season 6 auction. Targets under consideration include David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Andre Russell, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.

Final acquisition pricing per player slot is to be determined and will be confirmed in connection with the LPL Season 6 auction. Player participation is subject to final registration, contractual arrangements, applicable governing body and board approvals, and NOCs.

Owner Commentary

"Owning the Galle Gallants is a long-term commitment to building a disciplined, competitive franchise anchored by elite Sri Lankan talent, supported by world-class international players, and led on the field by experienced coaching. Operating within the LPL Season 6 ecosystem alongside IPG, Flash Sports & Media, and urban-gro creates a strong platform to build sustainable franchise value and to contribute positively to Sri Lankan cricket."

Kiran Mantripragada, Owner and Principal, Gallant Sports and Media LLC

Disclaimer: Gallant Sports and Media LLC is the independent owner and operator of the Galle Gallants franchise and is not a subsidiary of, or affiliated with, urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), Flash Sports & Media, Inc., or Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG). References to UGRO, Flash Sports & Media, and IPG are made solely to identify the operator of the Lanka Premier League platform within which the Galle Gallants franchise participates. Player names referenced in this release are targets and discussion candidates only; participation is subject to final registration, contractual arrangements, applicable governing body and board approvals, and NOCs.

About Galle Gallants

The Galle Gallants are a professional T20 cricket franchise competing in the Lanka Premier League, owned and operated by Gallant Sports and Media LLC under the leadership of Owner and Principal Kiran Mantripragada.

About the Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League is Sri Lanka's flagship professional T20 cricket tournament, bringing together elite Sri Lankan cricketers and leading international stars. Season 6 is operated via the Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG) platform under urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) / Flash Sports & Media, Inc., and is targeted for July 10 – August 5, 2026. More information: srilankacricket.lk

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Gallant Sports and Media LLC's expectations, beliefs, and intentions concerning the Galle Gallants franchise, anticipated player acquisitions, coaching arrangements, participation in the Lanka Premier League and its broader operating ecosystem under the Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG) platform and urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) / Flash Sports & Media, Inc., and anticipated commercial opportunities, partnerships, and franchise value. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "seek," "estimate," "potential," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete player acquisitions on anticipated terms; reliance on third-party leagues, league operators, governing bodies, and commercial partners, including IPG, Flash Sports & Media, and urban-gro; uncertainties regarding sponsorship, media rights, and audience engagement; the Company's ability to develop, monetize, and scale franchise operations; competitive dynamics within the sports and media sectors; regulatory and legal considerations; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Statements regarding urban-gro, Inc., Flash Sports & Media, Inc., and IPG, including statements regarding LPL Season 6 player pool size, marquee participants, brand ambassadors, and projected local economic impact, are derived from prior public disclosures by those parties and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified in their respective filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Gallant Sports and Media LLC / Galle Gallants