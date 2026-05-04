Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Launches April/May Production Cycle Following Record Spider Silk Output

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has officially launched its next production cycle following the Company's recent record-setting production run.

Earlier this month, the Company announced the successful production of nearly 1.8 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons. 1.8 metric tons was the largest production run in the Company's history. Today, Kraig Labs confirmed that its follow-on production cycle is underway. Consistent with the Company's aggressive commercialization strategy, this cycle is expected to show a substantial increase over the previous cycle.

This next production expansion represents another major step in the Company's carefully structured plan to rapidly scale output toward its long-term objective of producing more than 10 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons in a single month.

"Our team continues to execute exactly as planned," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "Each production cycle is delivering larger output, improved operational efficiency, and, with our quality control backstops working as designed, greater confidence in our ability to scale. We are systematically building toward our goal of exceeding 10 metric tons of production in a single month. Our team is hitting every mark as we scale output at a rapid pace."

During senior management's recent trip to the Company's production operations in Southeast Asia, leadership worked directly with the production team to review current production infrastructure, staffing levels, and operational readiness to support this next phase of expansion.

That review included evaluating existing facilities, workforce requirements, and identifying additional opportunities to expand the Company's operational footprint to support increasing production demands. The Company has already identified opportunities for additional facility expansion and expects to provide further updates as new facilities are brought online.

"Our recent operational review confirmed that our production team is prepared for this next level of scale," added Thompson. "We continue to invest in the infrastructure, personnel, and production capacity required to meet the growing demand we anticipate for recombinant spider silk."

The Company believes that expanding production capacity in parallel with downstream silk processing capabilities remains critical as it moves toward full commercialization of its recombinant spider silk technologies for technical textiles, luxury wear, performance apparel, and other high-performance material markets.

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495