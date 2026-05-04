Trulicity Market Size to Reach USD 15.30 Billion by 2035 with Strong Demand for Metabolic Treatments | SNS Insider

Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Trulicity Market size was valued at USD 7.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global Trulicity market is experiencing exponential growth due to the rise in cases of type 2 diabetes and obesity in different parts of the globe. The rising use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, wider uses in cardiovascular diseases, and technological developments in biologics-based drug delivery systems are some of the major forces behind the expansion of this market.

Trulicity Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 7.03 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 15.30 Billion

CAGR: 8.16% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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U.S. Trulicity Market Insights

The U.S. Trulicity Market was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.22% over 2026–2035.

The US dominates the Trulicity market across the globe, attributed to the country’s high number of patients suffering from diabetes and obesity, use of GLP-1 drugs, advanced health care facilities, and favorable reimbursement schemes. Another factor driving the market is the increasing tendency among doctors to prescribe biological drugs and advancements in pen injector technology.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity to Drive Market Growth Globally

The global Trulicity market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity. As metabolic diseases are recognized more and more commonly in clinical practice, the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for glycemic control and cardiovascular disease risk reduction is gaining momentum.

The increasing use of Trulicity in conditions besides diabetes, supported by innovation in dosage forms, and also the sector prospects are a big factor to build the growing Trulicity marketplace. Growing safety, efficacy and compliance will contribute to its increased adoption in hospitals, retail pharmacies and at home.

Trulicity Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapeutic Application

On the basis of primary indication, Type 2 Diabetes led the global diabetes devices market in terms of revenue share with forecast revenue of US$61.97 billion in 2025 reaching a share of 59.38%. The overweight and weight loss patients are expected to be the fast-growing segments with a CAGR of approximately 9.68% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, which can be attributed to growing obesity prevalence globally as well as high adoption rates of GLP-1 drugs.

By Patient Demographics

The 18–64 years segment led the global market in terms of revenue share despite being relatively low compared to people over 65, accounting for around 54.69% in 2025; due to a high volume with diabetes and obesity within this age group. High-risk populations with obesity and diabetes will be the fastest growing subpopulations (CAGR 10.93% up to 2035).

By Distribution Channel

By 2025, hospital pharmacies accounted for largest managed distribution share across the revenue model at nearly 29.87%, attributed to higher number of prescriptions and organized treatment guidelines. So far as the distribution channel is concerned, online pharmacies are estimated to lead with a CAGR of roughly 9.60% over the progression period, attributable to increasing healthcare digitalization.

By Dosage & Formulation

Due to effectiveness and safety advantages, the 1.5 mg once weekly pen occupied ~24.56% of revenue share in 2025. The once weekly pen with a 4.5 mg dose will see the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, projected at roughly 9.70%, due to improved weight management and glycemic control outcomes.

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Trulicity Market Regional Insights:

North America appears to be the dominant region and accounted for nearly 40.14% revenue share in 2025, owing to the established healthcare system coupled with high disease incidence rate & well-structured reimbursement landscape It is well positioned given the widely adopted GLP-1 based medicines and advances in biologics.

The most effective growth in the Asia Pacific area is due to a growing quantity of diabetic subjects, developing healthcare up healing facilities, and multiplied awareness about metabolic problems in rising nations which includes China and India with an anticipated CAGR of around 9.23% for the duration of 2018-2024.

Likewise, Europe is a huge market with robust healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement trends. On the other hand, Latin America and Middle East & Africa continuing to reap growth due to improved appeal of healthcare deliverables along with chronic disease management programs.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Trulicity Market Report:

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amgen Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Lupin Limited

Trulicity Market Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Eli Lilly expanded its metabolic pipeline with tirzepatide (Mounjaro), strengthening its position in obesity and diabetes treatment alongside Trulicity.

In August 2025, Novo Nordisk expanded Wegovy’s approval for cardiovascular risk reduction, intensifying competition in the GLP-1 segment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE PREVALENCE & EPIDEMIOLOGICAL BURDEN METRICS – helps analyze global diabetes and obesity prevalence and patient demographics.

helps analyze global diabetes and obesity prevalence and patient demographics. DRUG PIPELINE & REGULATORY INSIGHTS – provides analysis of GLP-1 therapies, approvals, and ongoing clinical developments.

provides analysis of GLP-1 therapies, approvals, and ongoing clinical developments. TREATMENT ADHERENCE & CLINICAL OUTCOMES – evaluates patient compliance, safety, and effectiveness of therapies.

evaluates patient compliance, safety, and effectiveness of therapies. REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE VS CLINICAL DATA – identifies gaps between trial outcomes and real-world usage.

identifies gaps between trial outcomes and real-world usage. MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – assesses pricing, insurance coverage, and payer dynamics.

assesses pricing, insurance coverage, and payer dynamics. BIOSIMILAR & COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – evaluates impact of emerging competitors and patent expirations.

Trulicity Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 15.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.16% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Therapeutic Application (Type 2 Diabetes (primary indication), Obesity/Weight Management (emerging use), Cardiovascular Risk Reduction, Metabolic Disorders (potential pipeline expansion), Others),

• By Patient Demographics (Adults (18–64 Years), Geriatric Patients (65+ Years), Pediatric/Adolescent (off-label/clinical trials), High-Risk Populations (obese + diabetic overlap), Others),

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online/E-commerce Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others),

• By Dosage & Formulation (1.5 mg Once Weekly Pen, 0.75 mg Once Weekly Pen, 3.0 mg Once Weekly Pen, 4.5 mg Once Weekly Pen, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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