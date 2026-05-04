Forte Minerals Graduates to OTCQX® Best Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQX: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) is pleased to announce that it commences trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol “FOMNF.” Forte has graduated to the OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. This transition marks a significant milestone, placing Forte in the highest level market of the OTC Markets. The OTCQX Best Market designation is reserved for established companies that meet high financial standards, adhere to strict corporate governance practices, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

President and CEO, Patrick Elliott, commented:

"Graduating to the OTCQX is a definitive step in our evolution as we advance our copper and gold portfolio in Peru. For our investors, this move provides significantly greater transparency and a more efficient trading platform. For Forte, it signals that we have reached the 'institutional grade' of the OTC Markets, allowing us to broaden our reach to U.S.-based funds and institutional investors who are often restricted to top-tier markets. We are proud to provide our shareholders with the premium visibility and liquidity that the OTCQX Best Market offers."

The OTCQX Advantage: Context for Investors

The graduation to OTCQX is a quality-assurance milestone that differentiates Forte from earlier-stage venture companies:

Feature OTCQB (Previous) OTCQX (Current) Market Venture Market Best Market Investor Access Limited Institutional Reach Full Institutional/Broker Eligibility Compliance Basic Disclosure Rigorous Financial & Governance Standards



Trading on the OTCQX removes "compliance friction" for U.S. broker-dealers, allowing a wider pool of professional capital to participate in Forte’s growth. Investors can view real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company at OTCMarkets.com/stock/FOMNF.

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is a well-funded exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners. Backed by two recent strategic investors and a strengthened balance sheet, Forte is well-positioned to execute its 2026 exploration goals at the Alto Ruri High-Sulfidation gold target and the Esperanza Copper-Moly Project.

On behalf of Forte Minerals Corp.

(signed) “Patrick Elliott”

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

Investor Inquiries

Kevin Guichon, IR & Capital Markets

E: kguichon@forteminerals.com

C: (604) 612-9976

Media Contact

Anna Dalaire, VP Corporate Development

E: adalaire@forteminerals.com

T: (604) 983-8847

E: info@forteminerals.com

W: www.forteminerals.com

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Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Strategic Placement. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company’s latest management’s discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59899d12-0e76-41e8-a47e-d4a0f288fe9b