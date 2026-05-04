Hypercharge Grows Total Charging Ports by over 45% Through Acquisition of Eddie from AXSO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce that it has acquired charge point operator, Eddie, from AXSO, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, with ownership effective May 1, 2026.

Launched by AXSO in April 2024, Eddie is an EV energy management system and charging network operator designed in Québec and in use across Canada, serving multi-unit residential buildings, public, and commercial applications.

The acquisition strengthens Hypercharge’s presence in one of the most EV-friendly regions in Canada, the province of Québec, which accounts for over 50% of all Canadian zero-emission vehicle sales. The Company is acquiring the Eddie brand together with customer contracts, customer relationships, brand assets, certain related intellectual property, and other operating assets that support continuity of the business.

The transaction adds over 2,700 total ports delivered to Hypercharge’s network, which are equivalent to approximately 45% of Hypercharge’s latest publicly disclosed total of more than 5,700 ports delivered, making Hypercharge one of the largest network operators in Canada. The expanded network is expected to increase recurring revenue while growing the number of ports connected to Hypercharge’s network and supporting the Company’s focus on expanding its network footprint in Québec and throughout Canada.

“Québec represents the largest growth region in Canada for Hypercharge and the acquisition of Eddie is a strategic step in expanding Hypercharge’s network and recurring revenue base,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. “With more than 2,700 total ports under management being added through an established platform, the transaction is non-dilutive to shareholders, accretive on day one, and strengthens our market position, creating a strong foundation for further growth in Québec. This is another step of our capital deployment strategy to identify deals that accelerate our path toward profitability. We will continue to be opportunistic with capital deployment across North America and disciplined as our priority is profitable growth.”

“This transaction between AXSO and Hypercharge marks a new chapter for Eddie,” said Alexandre Bérubé, CEO of AXSO. “By leveraging each other's core competencies, the two organizations will be able to better accelerate Eddie's expansion in Québec. This transaction will allow AXSO to maintain its focus on software innovation for EV charging solutions, while entrusting the growth of the Eddie network to Hypercharge, a trusted partner that shares the same vision of simple, accessible, and efficient charging.”

To support a seamless transition for customers and partners, Hypercharge and AXSO have also entered into a transition services agreement under which AXSO will provide certain transitional services for a defined period following closing. These services are expected to support continuity across key functions as Hypercharge advances integration and builds out its Québec market presence.

Existing Eddie customers can expect uninterrupted continuity of service, and during the transition period, Hypercharge and AXSO will work together to support a seamless customer experience. Hypercharge will share any future updates with customers as the transition advances.

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About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the expansion of Hypercharge’s presence in Québec, growth in total ports under management, increased recurring revenue, customer transition and business continuity, transitional support from AXSO, and Hypercharge’s integration and growth plans in Québec. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “could”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This transaction constitutes an exempt transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange under Policy 5.3.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/951916ea-e993-4f0b-a9c0-800ad3980bd1