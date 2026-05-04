DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. PARTICIPATES IN EXIM BANK’S 2026 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN WASHINGTON, DC

Vancouver, BC, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to recap its participation at the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) 2026 Annual Conference, held April 29 – 30, in Washington, DC.

Deep Sea Minerals attended the conference as a Silver Sponsor, joining policymakers, industry leaders, exporters, and financial institutions in discussions centered on strengthening U.S. competitiveness, securing critical supply chains, and advancing domestic industrial capacity.

A central theme throughout the conference was the accelerating push toward reindustrialization of the United States, with a strong emphasis on policy-aligned development of domestic, greenfield critical minerals processing facilities. Discussions highlighted the broad economic impact of such projects, including the revitalization of supporting infrastructure such as rail and port networks, as well as the importance of long-term workforce development to sustain industrial growth.

The EXIM bank reinforced its expanding role in enabling these initiatives, most notably through “Project Vault,” a landmark US$10 billion financing initiative dedicated to supporting critical minerals projects. This initiative reflects growing recognition of the strategic importance of securing reliable and diversified sources of key inputs essential to energy transition and advanced manufacturing.

Another key priority emphasized at the conference was the need to reduce supply chain dependence on China, with EXIM Bank clearly articulating supply chain independence as a core strategic objective. Participants discussed the importance of building resilient, allied supply chains spanning resource development, processing, and downstream manufacturing.

The conference also underscored the policy momentum driving these efforts, including reference to the April 2025 Executive Order issued by the Trump Administration, which explicitly highlighted the role of EXIM Bank in supporting U.S. critical minerals development and export capacity. The order further solidifies EXIM’s mandates as a key financial partner in advancing national economic and security priorities.

“EXIM 2026 provided a valuable platform to engage with key stakeholders shaping the future of critical minerals and global trade” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “The alignment between government policy, financing mechanisms, and industry execution is becoming increasingly clear. Initiatives like Project Vault and the broader focus on domestic capacity building signal a meaningful shift toward more secure and resilient supply chains.”

The conference featured a series of high-level panels, keynote addresses, and strategic discussions focused on unlocking capital, fostering public-private partnerships, and accelerating the development of critical infrastructure necessary for long-term economic growth.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. remains committed to advancing its role within this evolving landscape, supporting the development of sustainable and secure critical mineral supply chains.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website:

https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.