Emerging Drugs Market to Reach $558.0 Billion by 2030, Driven by Biologics Innovation and Regulatory Support

Boston, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emerging drugs market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $383.9 billion in 2024 to $558.0 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% over the 2025–2030 forecast period, according to BCC Research's latest report Emerging Drugs: Global Markets.

KEY FINDINGS

• Market expansion: The emerging drugs market will grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by continued innovation in biologics and targeted therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases

• Regional leadership: North America commands 47.3% of the global market, reflecting the region's robust regulatory environment and substantial R&D infrastructure

• Investment surge: Global R&D investment reached $104 billion in 2024, fueling the development pipeline of breakthrough therapies across multiple therapeutic areas

• Regulatory acceleration: FDA Fast Track, Priority Review, and Accelerated Approval pathways are shortening development timelines and supporting faster market entry for critical medicines

• Technology transformation: Artificial intelligence, antibody-drug conjugates, cell and gene therapies, and CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology are revolutionizing drug discovery

• Market leaders: Key players include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lilly USA LLC., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

The emerging drugs sector benefits from multiple structural tailwinds that are reshaping pharmaceutical innovation. Rising prevalence of cancers, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases is creating unprecedented demand for innovative therapies, while regulatory agencies worldwide are implementing breakthrough therapy designations and accelerated approval pathways to expedite access to life-saving treatments.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/emerging-drugs-markets.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.