Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market Estimated to Reach USD 10.07 Billion by 2035, Owing to Global Water Security Crisis and Rising Industrial Purification Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market size was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to touch USD 10.07 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period.

The market for reverse osmosis membranes is growing steadily in areas such as desalination, wastewater recycling, and industrial purification, driven by the declining availability of fresh water resources and increasing demand for ultra-pure water applications in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and electricity production industries.

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The U.S. Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market is projected to grow from USD 1.31 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.02 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.20%.

Growth is primarily driven by stringent government rules on drinking water, development of water reclamation facilities in the Western states, and higher requirements for ultra-pure water in the electronics and pharmaceutical industries. EPA’s proposed rule on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is expected to act as the biggest catalyst for the demand in the short term, requiring hundreds of U.S. utilities to implement RO treatment systems.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type

Thin Film Composite (TFC) membranes held the dominant market share of 63% in 2025, due to their excellent NaCl rejection ability greater than 99%, good flux capability, and wide range of pH stability applicable in seawater desalination, municipal water treatment, and industrial processes. Advanced materials-based membranes, including the development of aquaporin membrane technology, graphene oxide nano-materials, and nanocomposite barrier layer membranes, are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, along with reduced energy consumption by 20-30%.

By Filter Module

Spiral Wound modules dominated with a 38% share in 2025, owing to its well-established status as the industry norm in large-scale commercial and municipal reverse osmosis systems, backed by standardization in sizing, cost-effectiveness, and universal compatibility with multiple vendors. The Hollow Fiber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR until 2035, powered by rising deployment in wastewater treatment and potable water recycling, along with seawater desalination pretreatment processes in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and California water recycling markets.

By Application

Desalination accounted for the largest application share in 2025, underpinned by massive seawater RO plant operations across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, alongside expanding coastal desalination investments in India, China, Chile, Australia, and the United States. The second highest compound annual growth rate through 2035 is expected to be achieved by Wastewater Treatment and Reuse. This is driven by increased acceptance of direct and indirect potable water reuse initiatives such as those in California (in response to drought conditions), Singapore (NEWater) and China.

By End Use

The Municipal and Water Treatment end use segments dominated the market in 2025, owing to massive public infrastructure projects and regulatory requirements for upgrading existing facilities. The Industrial and Pharmaceutical end use segments are forecasted to experience the highest growth in the CAGR from 2026 to 2035, fueled by increasing adoption of closed-loop ultra-pure water treatment in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and power generation industries.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the leading segment within the worldwide reverse osmosis membranes market in 2025 due to considerable developments in desalination plants across China, India, and the Middle East, urbanization, and rising demands for industrial water treatment. Initiatives launched by governments aimed at enhancing water security alongside private investments in water treatment infrastructure played key roles in making Asia Pacific a dominant player in the market.

North America is deemed to be a valuable and highly regulated market, wherein growth is spurred by investments in regulations concerning PFAS and development projects involving water reuse infrastructure in arid states. Moreover, there is an escalation in demands for ultra-pure water for advanced industries and life sciences. The WaterSMART program of the United States Bureau of Reclamation continues to fund developments in RO membrane technology amid water shortages in drought-prone communities in 17 states in North America.

Global Water Security Crisis and Infrastructure Investment to Sustain Long-Term Market Momentum

A key factor fueling growth in the reverse osmosis membranes market is the growing problem of worldwide scarcity of fresh water. An estimated 2.2 billion individuals do not have adequate access to safely managed water sources at present, while global demands for freshwater are expected to outstrip sustainable supplies by 40 percent in 2030 at current rates, based on information from the United Nations World Water Development Report. Such an inherent gap is motivating organizations and stakeholders in public and corporate domains to make rapid strides towards setting up desalination plants and facilities for recycling used water, both of which would employ reverse osmosis membranes as the primary means of separation.

Key Companies:

DuPont Water Solutions (FilmTec/FILMTEC)

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hydranautics (Nitto Group)

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

LG Chem Ltd.

Koch Separation Solutions (KOCH Membrane Systems)

Pentair plc

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Vontron Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

TriSep Corporation (Nitto Denko)

GE Water & Process Technologies (SUEZ)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Dow Water & Process Solutions (DuPont)

Synder Filtration

Membranium (Uniport Ural)

Axeon Water Technologies

CSM Membrane (Saehan Industries)

KEENSEN TECH CO., LTD.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

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Recent Developments:

In 2025, DuPont Water Solutions and other leading TFC membrane manufacturers advanced next-generation membrane programs incorporating low-energy nanomaterials and biomimetic aquaporin channels, with early commercial products demonstrating measurable energy and fouling performance improvements over conventional membranes in desalination and wastewater reuse deployments.

In 2025, growing deployment of modular, containerized RO systems targeting decentralized water treatment applications gained momentum across rural communities, disaster relief operations, and remote industrial sites, expanding the addressable market beyond large-scale centralized water infrastructure.

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