Valitor Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Superior Durability with Six-month Treatment Protocol of VLTR-559 to Treat Wet AMD

VLTR-559 demonstrates sustained anti-VEGF activity and favorable safety at target clinical dose for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration

Data featured in oral presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the superior durability, sustained anti-VEGF activity and favorable safety profile of VLTR-559, a long-acting anti-VEGF biologic designed to enable twice-yearly dosing for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in an oral presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting.

“We continue to be encouraged by the superior durability, efficacy and safety profile of VLTR-559 observed in preclinical models for the treatment of wet AMD,” said Gregory D. Kunst, chief executive officer of Valitor. “These latest data presented at the ARVO annual meeting further reinforce the potential of VLTR-559 to transform the treatment landscape of wet-AMD, as a single dose to induce and sustain efficacy for more than six-months and meaningfully reduce the treatment burden for patients. We look forward to advancing VLTR-559 into clinical evaluation next year.”

In preclinical models, VLTR-559 demonstrated a substantially longer vitreous half-life of 12 days compared to conventional anti-VEGF biologics which have a half-life of 3–5-days. VLTR-559 was also detected in the retina and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE)/choroid tissues at high concentrations, demonstrating its ability to persist in the vitreous tissue. The anti-VEGF potency of VLT-559 was unchanged for the study duration of up to 76 days following administration, reinforcing its stability in ocular tissues. VLRT-559 was well-tolerated without elevated intraocular pressure and without any aqueous flares. Together these preclinical results indicate VLTR-559 has superior durability compared to approved anti-VEGF treatments and is on track to enable a reliable and well-tolerated 6-month treatment protocol for patients with wet AMD.

About VLTR-559

VLTR-559 is a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy in development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Anti-VEGF therapy is the gold-standard treatment for wet AMD; however, the current generation anti-VEGFs require a high burden of intravitreal injections and frequent office visits for disease monitoring to prevent losses in efficacy over the long-term. VLTR-559 was developed using the company’s proprietary multivalent polymer (MVP) technology platform to enable reliable dosing only twice yearly, with the overall goal of improving long-term efficacy. In preclinical studies, VLTR-559 exhibited safety and efficacy that was consistent with approved short-acting anti-VEGF therapies. The data showed that VLTR-559 remained in ocular tissues including the retina three to four times longer than first generation anti-VEGFs, demonstrating unprecedented durability at the target site without losing potency. Valitor is advancing VLTR-559 through IND-enabling activities.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

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