Apollo Closes Accord Fund VII at $1.9 Billion

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the final close of Apollo Accord Fund VII (“Accord VII” or the “Fund”) with $1.9 billion in total commitments, reflecting broad support from a global and diverse group of investors including pension funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices.

Accord VII is the latest vintage of the Firm’s flagship Accord Dislocation Series, which has raised $11.6 billion since inception in 2017. The strategy pursues dislocated liquid credit during periods of market volatility, as well as select idiosyncratic and issuer-driven opportunities in more stable market environments. The investment approach emphasizes a diversified portfolio of highly defensible positions targeting the top of the capital structure, across both primary and secondary markets.

“We are operating in a period of heightened volatility driven by elevated valuations, increased geopolitical and macroeconomic risk and rapid AI-driven disruption,” said Chris Lahoud, Partner and Deputy Co-Head of Hybrid at Apollo. “In this environment, markets reward judgment, scale and disciplined underwriting. We believe periods of volatility and dispersion create compelling opportunities for capital providers who are prepared to act decisively.”

Akila Grewal, Global Head of the Institutional Client Group at Apollo, added, “We are grateful for the continued support of our investors globally. The strong demand for Accord VII reflects sustained confidence in the strategy and the important role it plays within diversified portfolios. In dynamic market environments, we believe the Fund’s flexible mandate can help investors take advantage of volatility with an emphasis on senior positioning within the capital structure.”

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP represented Apollo in connection with the closing of Accord VII.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

+1 (212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

+1 (212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com