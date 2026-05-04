HealthLynked Launches New Consumer Platform and Multi-Site Digital Ecosystem to Redefine the Front Door to Healthcare

NAPLES, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a healthcare technology company focused on patient engagement, care access, and provider connectivity, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned consumer platform and multi-site digital ecosystem designed to improve healthcare access, reduce system inefficiencies, and deliver more targeted experiences for patients, providers, partners, and investors. The launch represents a key step in HealthLynked’s strategy to build a scalable, consumer-driven healthcare platform with national reach.

This initiative introduces a multi-platform architecture that separates key audiences into dedicated digital experiences:

HLYKgroup.com – Technology platform and business partnerships

– Technology platform and business partnerships HealthLynked.com – Consumer-facing healthcare access platform

– Consumer-facing healthcare access platform Investors.HealthLynked.com – Investor relations and corporate information

– Investor relations and corporate information Provider.HealthLynked.com – Physician and provider engagement portal





This evolution reflects HealthLynked’s transition toward a scalable, modular digital infrastructure capable of supporting rapid growth, enhanced user experiences, and future AI-driven innovation.

A New Front Door to Healthcare

At the center of the launch is the newly redesigned HealthLynked.com, built to function as a consumer-first entry point into the healthcare system.

Rather than entering healthcare reactively, patients can now:

Create a free account

Receive guidance on what care they need

Identify the most appropriate providers before seeking treatment





This approach is designed to reduce unnecessary healthcare utilization, lower costs, and eliminate confusion, addressing one of the most persistent inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system. This model positions HealthLynked as a consumer-controlled entry point into healthcare, aligning with broader industry and regulatory shifts toward patient-directed data and care navigation.

“Healthcare today is fragmented and reactive,” said Michael Dent M.D., Founder and CEO of HealthLynked. “We are building a unified front door where patients can be guided before they enter the system—helping them make better decisions, access the right providers, and reduce unnecessary costs. This is a fundamental shift toward a more efficient, consumer-driven healthcare model.”

Enhanced Provider Discovery and Engagement

A key component of the redesign is a significantly upgraded provider experience, including:

Expanded physician profiles with richer clinical and practice information

Insurance participation visibility

Integrated review counts for transparency

Intelligent recommendations for nearby and related providers





New engagement features include:

Social sharing of provider profiles

“Favorites” functionality for ongoing care management

User-submitted profile updates to improve data accuracy

Ability to suggest or add new providers to the network





These enhancements are designed to transform HealthLynked’s provider database into a dynamic, consumer-driven healthcare marketplace.

AI-Powered Personalization and Continuous Network Expansion

The platform is actively integrating AI-driven capabilities to improve how patients discover, evaluate, and connect with providers, with a focus on delivering increasingly personalized and predictive healthcare navigation.

In parallel, HealthLynked continues to expand its national provider network—now including not only physicians but also nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals—supported by AI-assisted data enrichment and user contributions.

Launching Next: Patient Rewards Ecosystem

HealthLynked also announced plans to introduce a patient rewards program in the coming quarter, designed to incentivize proactive healthcare engagement.

Patients will be able to earn points for participating in their healthcare journey, which can be redeemed across a growing partner network, including:

Discounted medical supplies through MedOfficeDirect

Health and wellness services

Other consumer healthcare offerings





This model is intended to align financial incentives with better health behaviors, creating measurable value for both patients and the broader healthcare ecosystem. By linking engagement with tangible financial benefits, HealthLynked aims to increase patient participation while lowering overall healthcare spending.

Dedicated Platforms for Providers, Partners, and Investors

Beyond the consumer experience, HealthLynked’s segmented digital structure creates clear pathways for key stakeholders:

Provider.HealthLynked.com enables physicians to manage profiles, engage patients, and participate in the network

enables physicians to manage profiles, engage patients, and participate in the network HLYKgroup.com highlights enterprise technology, AI capabilities, and partnership opportunities

highlights enterprise technology, AI capabilities, and partnership opportunities Investors.HealthLynked.com provides streamlined access to corporate updates and financial information





This structure is expected to drive stronger engagement, clearer messaging, and improved scalability across all business segments. This structure also enables more efficient product development and targeted growth strategies across each segment of the HealthLynked ecosystem.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights and integrated telehealth services, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively, while delivering substantial savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks and digital health innovators.

Learn more at www.hlykgroup.com

Download the HealthLynked App

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

HealthLynked Corp.

1265 Creekside Parkway, Suite 200

Naples, FL 34108

Email: IR@healthlynked.com

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