Lifeward Announces New ReWalk® Data Presented at ASIA 2026 Conference Demonstrating a Comprehensive Longitudinal Safety Analysis for a Powered Exoskeleton

Global data since 2013 show just 3% lifetime fracture prevalence, declining to 0.3% over the past six years

Zero fractures reported across 97 German users since 2018, spanning broad patient profiles and bone health conditions



Findings reinforce safety profile and support expanded adoption of ReWalk for spinal cord injury mobility

Lifeward CEO Mark Grant addressed the 53rd ASIA Annual Scientific Meeting audience with a speech regarding Lifeward and its vision for restoring full function to people living with spinal cord injuries

HUDSON, Mass., and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced the presentation of new clinical data on the ReWalk® Personal Exoskeleton at the American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, which took place in San Antonio, Texas on April 24 – 26, 2026.

The poster presentation titled “Prevalence, Location, and Other Data Regarding Lower Extremity Fractures during Clinical Application of the ReWalk Exoskeleton 2013-2025” highlights over a decade of real-world data evaluating the prevalence and characteristics of lower extremity fractures associated with ReWalk use. The results demonstrate a consistently favorable and improving safety profile, reinforcing confidence in the device among clinicians, patients and caregivers.

While exoskeletons have been in use for mobility and increased activity in spinal cord injury for over a decade, evaluations of risk with their clinical application have been limited relatively rare. Lifeward’s clinical study and findings represent a comprehensive longitudinal safety analysis of powered exoskeleton use in spinal cord injury to date. The near elimination of fractures in recent years, particularly in a real-world national cohort, supports the growing clinical consensus that exoskeleton-assisted walking can be both effective and safe when properly implemented.

“These new data are an important milestone for Lifeward and our ReWalk powered exoskeleton, as well as for the broader field of exoskeleton-assisted mobility,” said Mark Grant, Lifeward’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing low rates of adverse events globally and a clear and sustained improvement in safety over time, culminating in zero fractures in Germany since 2018. That’s a powerful signal reflecting our commitment to continued advancements in device technology, combined with refined patient and provider training, translating directly into better outcomes for patients. These results strengthen the case for broader adoption of ReWalk as a standard of care option to support and rehabilitate individuals with spinal cord injury.”

The data presented analyzed two complementary datasets: 1) Global dataset (2013–2025) evaluated prevalence and location (anatomical and geographical) of lower extremity fractures worldwide across all ReWalk versions; and 2) Germany registry dataset (2018–2025) examined detailed clinical, device use, and bone health data across a diverse population of ReWalk users. Together, these datasets provide both large-scale longitudinal insight and deep patient-level context, offering a comprehensive view of safety outcomes.

Key Findings

Low overall fracture prevalence: Only 3% of all prescribed devices since 2013 were associated with lower extremity fractures globally.

Only 3% of all prescribed devices since 2013 were associated with lower extremity fractures globally. Significant improvement over time: Fracture incidence declined to just 0.3% over the past six years (2020–2025).

Fracture incidence declined to just 0.3% over the past six years (2020–2025). Zero fractures in Germany since 2018: Among 97 users tracked over eight years, no fractures were reported despite a wide variation in patient characteristics, activity levels, and bone density.

Among 97 users tracked over eight years, no fractures were reported despite a wide variation in patient characteristics, activity levels, and bone density. Broad patient applicability: The German cohort included individuals with ages ranging from 22 to 69, with time since injury spanning 3 to 53 years, bone density ranging from normal to osteoporotic, and annual usage ranging from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of steps.





The data also showed that earlier years accounted for the vast majority of fracture events, with 87% occurring between 2014 and 2019, suggesting meaningful improvements in device design, training protocols, and patient selection over time.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of restorative healthcare and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 concerning Lifeward, Oramed, the strategic investment and partnership agreement with Oramed (collectively, the “Proposed Transactions”) and other matters. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Lifeward’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the perceived benefits or opportunities of the Proposed Transactions; expectations regarding the use of proceeds; the future operations of Lifeward, including research and development activities; the nature, strategy and focus of Lifeward; anticipated clinical drug development activities and related timelines, and other clinical results; the sufficiency of post-transaction resources to support the advancement of Lifeward’s pipeline through certain milestones and the time period over which Lifeward’s post-transaction capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transactions; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Proposed Transactions; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company’s ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Almog Adar

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward



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